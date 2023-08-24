Twisted Metal Sets World Wide Viewership Records In Its Launch Month

Watch Twisted Metal on TOD

Streaming on TOD for the MENA region, the show became the platform’s most binge-watched series over a weekend across UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated series "Twisted Metal," inspired by the iconic PlayStation game, has shattered records worldwide, and has become the most-watched show during its launch weeks on TOD, the MENA region’s leading sports and entertainment streaming platform. The show's unprecedented popularity has captured the attention of subscribers across multiple Middle Eastern and North African countries, with UAE topping the charts followed by Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.

The adrenaline-fueled action comedy, created by the renowned writing duo Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, (who wrote the screenplay for Deadpool), stars Anthony Mackie as the motor-mouthed protagonist. The character embarks on a thrilling journey through a post-apocalyptic wasteland, tasked with delivering a mysterious package. The show is an innovative take on the original game series, and it has resonated with audiences craving a unique blend of high-octane action and comedy.

During the opening weekend, subscribers could not get enough of "Twisted Metal," binge watching the series with fervor. Viewers across the Middle East tuned in to catch an average of three episodes in a single sitting. Astonishingly, a significant number of fans managed to complete all ten episodes within the weekend, a testament to the show's gripping storyline and engaging characters.

The show's central plot revolves around the protagonist's pursuit of a better life, hinging on his ability to successfully transport a mysterious package. Assisted by a trigger-happy car thief, the character navigates a world of danger, including savage marauders piloting destructive vehicles and other perilous challenges of the open road. Notably, a deranged clown behind the wheel of an eerily familiar ice cream truck adds an additional layer of intrigue and chaos to the narrative.

"Twisted Metal" is a collaborative effort between Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television—a division of Universal Studio Group. This fusion of creative powerhouses has resulted in a groundbreaking series that has captivated gamers and non-gamers alike.

“Twisted Metal’s impressive opening month viewership record reflects the successful convergence of innovative storytelling and cutting-edge production. The record-breaking launch week viewership in the Middle East and North Africa underscores the universal appeal of the show's unique blend of action, comedy, and dystopian adventure,” commented John Paul Mckerlie, VP of Marketing and Sales, at TOD.

