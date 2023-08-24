Epic New Age Fusion Release by Indian Trap and S. J. Jananiy Sets New Standard for Modern Chant Music: MANTRAS, Album 1

Out Now: MANTRAS Album 1 -- New Age Fusion by Indian Trap & S. J. Jananiy J2 aka Indian Trap is an LA-based producer, DJ, and the visionary behind MANTRAS S. J. Jananiy is the powerful voice behind Indian Trap's modern mantra music project.

Yoga flow, dancing, walking meditation -- this upbeat modern mantra chant album has the power to move you in the right direction.

It is my honor to share this divine musical gift, I hope it is received in good health and peace.” — Indian Trap

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Following one of the most epic pre-release campaigns of the year, MANTRAS , Album 1 (iTrap Records, 2023) drops worldwide today, delivering a massive 17 tracks co-written and performed by Indian Trap and polygenre artist S. J. Jananiy. A fusion of musical influences, ancient traditions, and Jananiy’s alluring vocals result in a new age chant album that will entertain and inspire J2’s club audience as well as those of the yoga flow and meditation mindset.The energetic album is a harmonic blend of diverse musical influences, drawing inspiration from Spirituality, Hip Hop, Trap Music, World Rhythms, and Traditional Indian and Bollywood sounds. Colorful textures arise in Jananiy’s powerful voice as she delivers an empowering, soothing, and unforgettable vocal performance fusing Ancient Indian vocal techniques and mantras. Currently, Jananiy is a 5x finalist in the ICMA Awards for singing, producing and composing.The hypnotic beats throughout are driven with Indian flutes, drums, melodic synths, Indian temple bells, sound healing instruments and 808 basses, to name but a few elements. Kicking off the album is one of seven soulful Bija mantras (pronounced beej) mantras focused on the seven chakras, which are nestled amongst ten primary tracks that celebrate gods and deities including Shiva, Durga, Parvati, Vishnu, Gayatri, Saraswati, Krishna, Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kali.The project debuts with several tracks already streaming in the tens of thousands, thanks to the robust release campaign supporting the singles with publicity and social media promotion. Multiple reels, stories, videos and lyric posts for each single featured Jananiy performing the mantras alongside mesmerizing animations of each deity; the singles were released to correspond with each deity’s Hindu festival. Such an intense and ground-breaking approach is not new for the innovative LA-based producer/DJ J2 (aka Indian Trap), who has produced and remixed songs for many reputable artists including LL Cool J, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne, and Madonna to name a few.“I feel today’s music is losing the magic of what once was and does not have the same earth-moving, society-shaping effects as that of the past,” he notes. “Just like Plato remarked that Music is medicine for the soul, I wanted to create music that has all the mantra elements in a modern-day sound that will appeal to everyone of all ages including the next generation. It is my honor to share this divine musical gift, I hope it is received in good health and peace.”Mantras are practiced and used everyday by millions of people all over the world, to train their minds, better their lives, and to bring about positive changes, whether healthful, financial or personal. According to Chopra.com, “At the end of the day, the mantra is meant to bring you back to simplicity.”Jananiy adds, “Working with Jay for this very special album was highly explorative, fusing the Vedic Mantras, his Indian Trap music, and many vocalizations," said S. J. Jananiy. "The songs have at least 30 different vocal layers, along with a unique collage of taans, aalaaps, swaras, and improvisations that blend beautifully with harmonies for Jay’s amazing tracks!"MANTRAS by Indian Trap and S. J. Jananiy has been accepted for consideration in the 66th Annual GRAMMYⓇ Awards in the New Age, Ambient, or Chant category.Links to listen and watch:Stream MANTRAS Album 1 on Spotify:Smartlink to Major Platforms: https://ffm.to/k58wjk4 Mantra music videos: https://www.youtube.com/@IndianTrap Track list:1. Muladhara (1st Chakra Root C - LAM) 2:222. Parvati Mantra 3:213. Ganesh Mantra 3:424. Swadhisthana (2nd Chakra Sacral D - VAM) 2:225. Saraswati Mantra 3:436. Gayatri Mantra 3:217. Manipura (3rd Chakra Solar Plexus E - RAM) 2:228. Vishnu Mantra 3:039. Shiva Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya) 3:3610. Anahata (4th Chakra Sacred Heart F - YAM) 2:2211. Lakshmi Mantra 3:3312. Durga Mantra (Om Katyayanaya Vidmahe) 3:1513. Vishuddha (5th Chakra Throat G - HAM) 2:2214. Krishna Mantra 3:3615. Ajna (6th Chakra Third Eye A - OM) 2:2216. Kali Mantra 3:0017. Sahasrara (7th Chakra Crown B - AH) 3:00S. J. Jananiy and Indian Trap are available for interviews via email to bethhilton(at)thebcompany(dot)com. Media kits for radio airplay and music reviewers are available upon request.About the Artists:Jay Singh, also known as J2 the hit record producer and composer, is the man behind Indian Trap. Jay first burst into the scene when he won the prestigious Ministry of Sound DJ Idol Competition in 2002. Since then he has produced and remixed songs for many reputable artists including LL Cool J, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne, and Madonna. Powerfully establishing himself in the pop world under the J2 moniker with his hit single "Dare La La La," which he co-wrote and produced for Shakira's 10th studio album, the track debuted in most of the top 10 lists around the globe. J2’s songs can be heard in over 100 movies, trailers, video games, TV Shows, and advertisements. Collectively his songs have garnered more than 250 million streams across YouTube and other major DSPs. https://www.indiantrap.com/ S. J. Jananiy is a Multi-Global-Award-Winning Composer, Singer, and Scholar who has received an Indian National Award & State Awards. She has found success as a Film Score Composer, a Polygenre Indie Artist, a Carnatic and Hindustani Classical Vocalist, Western Classical Singer, Music Director and Music Producer. As an award-winning polygenre singer-songwriter, musician and composer of Indian Classical, modern Indian Trap, Western Classical, and Pop/Spiritual music, this child prodigy now enjoys 25-plus years of music experience, and is the owner of 3 Dot Recording Studios and JSJ Audio in Chennai, India. As a scholar, she holds several advanced degrees & diplomas (Economics, Indian Music, M.Phil Music, Hindustani Classical) from London and India; she is currently pursuing her Ph.D. - Research in Music. To connect with S. J. Jananiy’s Profile, Music & Social Media, visit: https://www.flowcode.com/page/jananiysj

"Krishna Mantra (Om Shri Krishna Sharanam Mamah)" -- Mantra for Success & Empowerment, by Indian Trap, S. J. Jananiy