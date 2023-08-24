India's Top Ethical Hacker and Founder of Cyber Octet, Falgun Rathod joins CloudDefense.AI as CISO
India’s Top Cybersecurity Expert Falgun Rathod Joins CloudDefense.AI as Chief Information Security Officer
I am thrilled to join CloudDefense.AI in its unwavering mission to protect businesses and organizations from the evolving cyber threats that loom large today by leveraging innovative technologies”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI is thrilled to announce the addition of Falgun Rathod, a distinguished cybersecurity visionary, as the new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With an illustrious career spanning over 15 years, Rathod's remarkable contributions to the field further solidify CloudDefense.AI's mission to provide state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions in an increasingly intricate digital landscape.
— Falgun Rathod
Falgun Rathod's sterling reputation as an agent of change within the cybersecurity sphere speaks volumes. As the Founder and Managing Director of Cyber Octet Pvt. Ltd, he has been at the forefront of solving intricate cybercrime cases, displaying exceptional proficiency and innovative strategies. His accomplishments extend to the creation of awareness around information security and cybercrime, a testament to his unwavering commitment to safeguarding digital realms.
A pivotal figure in the realm of cybersecurity, Rathod has lent his expertise to governmental agencies and corporations, offering critical insights into cyber security matters. He has orchestrated numerous workshops and seminars in educational institutions, fostering awareness about Information Security and Ethical Hacking. Rathod's influence in the field is underscored by his role as a member of the International Cyber Threat Task Force (ICTTF) and the Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI).
His contributions extend globally, as he pens articles for PenTest Magazine based in Poland and was featured on the cover of the March 2012 issue. His extensive knowledge has also been shared through research papers submitted to prominent security conferences. Rathod's speaking engagements at prestigious platforms, such as India's ClubHack, where he addressed Smart Grid Security, exemplify his commitment to fostering a secure digital environment.
As the Founder & Managing Director of Cyber Octet Pvt. Ltd and the Founder and Mentor at BugsXploration, Rathod has demonstrated his leadership by working with companies as a trusted consultant for enterprise security solutions. His specialized skills encompass web application security, forensics, penetration testing, strategic thinking, investigation methodologies, business consulting, and vulnerability research.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI is a leading Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) provider, offering a comprehensive suite of security and quality testing solutions. From SAST and DAST to SCA, API testing, CSPM, CIEM, and CWP, CloudDefense.AI's platform ensures end-to-end application protection.
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube