Westminster Barracks / Petit Larceny / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1005697
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Elias
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/23/2023 at 1356 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Markham Ln, Weston, Vermont
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Zachary Lapoint
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, Vermont
VICTIM: Multiple
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weston, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/23/2023, at approximately 1:56 pm, the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a report of a theft that occurred on 08/23/2023, between 2:30 AM and 3:00 AM (approximately), at a residence on Markham Ln, Weston, Vermont. Multiple vehicles were entered and items were taken. Reports of other vehicles being broken into are in the surrounding Weston and Andover area. If your vehicle was broken into and items were missing please contact the State Police Westminster Barracks with any information.
Anyone with information on the above incidents is asked to contact Trooper Elias at the Westminster State Police Barracks at 802-722-4600. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023 at 8:00 AM
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.