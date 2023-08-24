Westminster Barracks / Petit Larceny / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1005697

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Elias

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/23/2023 at 1356 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Markham Ln, Weston, Vermont

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Zachary Lapoint

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, Vermont

VICTIM: Multiple

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weston, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/23/2023, at approximately 1:56 pm, the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a report of a theft that occurred on 08/23/2023, between 2:30 AM and 3:00 AM (approximately), at a residence on Markham Ln, Weston, Vermont. Multiple vehicles were entered and items were taken. Reports of other vehicles being broken into are in the surrounding Weston and Andover area. If your vehicle was broken into and items were missing please contact the State Police Westminster Barracks with any information.

Anyone with information on the above incidents is asked to contact Trooper Elias at the Westminster State Police Barracks at 802-722-4600. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.