The Great New York State Fair to Highlight Taste NY Program

The Taste NY program will be back and better than ever at the 2023 Great New York State Fair. Taste NY is New York’s official ‘eat local, drink local’ program, showcasing New York's farmers and food and beverage producers and the diverse and unique products grown and made in the State. This year, the State is celebrating the program’s 10- year anniversary, and in celebration, Taste NY is hosting a special Tasting Yard, featuring seven local breweries, at the Fair’s Suburban Park. In addition, the Taste NY Pop-Up Market and Marketplace will have expanded offerings in a new location, directly across from the Maple Booth.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said, “While there are endless reasons to enjoy going to the Fair, at the end of the day, it’s all about the food. Over the last decade, Taste NY’s presence at the New York State Fair has continued to grow and expand, providing a unique platform for our New York farmers and food and beverage producers to introduce their homegrown and made products to a wider customer base. We encourage fairgoers to seek out our Taste NY producers at the Fair to try some of the best agricultural products New York State has to offer.”

State Fair Director Sean Hennessey said, “Here at the Great New York State Fair, we have the opportunity to showcase all that there is to love about New York, including the food. Since it first came to the Fair, Taste NY has helped us introduce our visitors to all the delicious foods and beverages that New York producers have to offer. The Fair is committed to sourcing as much New York food and drink as it can across our 375 acres, and the Horticulture Building is a great place for visitors to learn more about local food and agriculture and buy delicious local products to take home with them.”

Earlier this year, Governor Hochul announced that Taste NY has grown significantly since its launch in 2013, bringing over $100 million in economic impact to New York State producers over 10 years of the program. Over the last decade Taste NY has partnered with several major sports venues and formed partnerships with high profile event organizers to bring Taste NY products to major events, such as the Great New York State Fair, which draws more than one million visitors during its 13-day run.

New York State Tasting Yard

For the first time ever, the Great New York State Fair will feature a Taste NY Tasting Yard, which will be open during the concerts at Suburban Park. This outdoor, patio-style food and beverage experience will feature a rotating selection of seven New York State craft breweries over the course of the Fair, giving visitors a taste of New York's world-class craft beverage products while they enjoy the musical acts, and giving brewers the opportunity to meet new customers. The breweries that will be showcased in the rustic taproom-inspired pop-up are:

Allied Brewing Co. (Altamont)

Grow Brewing Co. (Geneva)

McGraw Box Brewing Co. (McGraw)

Next Chapter Brewpub (Auburn)

Nine Spot Brewing (Rochester)

Simple Motive Brewing Co. (Yonkers); and

WT Brews (Baldwinsville)

Paul Leone, New York State Brewers Association Executive Director said, “The New York State Fair has always strived to highlight the world class craft beer, wine, cider, and spirts made right here in our state. We are thrilled to see the addition of the New York State Tasting Yard to this year’s Fair, combined with the expanded presence in the Horticulture Building, fair goers will have an expanded opportunity to sample a great variety of local craft beer throughout the entire fairgrounds. We are grateful for the efforts of Taste NY and the Fair to make this happen year after year.”

Sand Art Honors Taste NY

The Sand Sculpture located in the Center of Progress Building is a fan favorite exhibit and stopping by to watch artists at work is a beloved tradition for many Fair families. This year, visitors can watch as sculptors carve New York food and beverages as well as the Taste NY logo to honor the program’s10th Anniversary. The sand sculpture will also pay homage to hip hop, which started in The Bronx 50 years ago.

Taste NY Marketplace and Pop-Up Market

Taste NY is also excited to announce the return of the Taste NY Pop-Up Market and the Taste NY Marketplace in the Horticulture Building, directly across from the Maple Booth. Featuring more than 100 unique products, the Pop-Up Market and Marketplace give fairgoers an opportunity to sample and shop for food, beverage, and gift items sourced from the 11 regions of New York State. Open every day at the Fair starting at 10 a.m., the Taste NY Marketplace will feature more than 50 New York State producers that will be sampling and selling their products over the 13-day run of the Fair. Eight New York food and beverage producers from across the State will be sampling daily. Vendors will be offering free samples of a variety of foods and other products that can be purchased on site. Businesses will rotate during the Fair, providing guests a new experience each time they visit the Marketplace.

In addition, the Taste NY Marketplace will celebrate New York’s grape industry on Friday, September 1, by featuring products including wine and grape juice made from New York grapes. Participating vendors featuring grape products will include:

Adirondack Winery (Queensbury)

Agness Wine Cellar (Lyons)

Lakeland Winery (Syracuse)

Welch's (Processed in Westfield, NY)

Operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County, the Taste NY Pop-Up Market, located next to the Taste NY Marketplace, will sell products from around New York. Visitors can buy delicious, locally made foods and beverages such as sweet treats, sauces, cheese, gourmet nuts, cold beverages and much more.

Together, the Taste NY Marketplace and Taste NY Pop-Up Market will feature producers from every New York region. Find a complete list of Taste NY vendors featured at the Great New York State Fair here.

Vanessa Petrossian, Director, Operations and Community Vitality, Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County, said, “We are honored that the Taste NY team from Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County will be at the helm of the Taste NY Marketplace this year, proudly representing the Department of Agriculture & Markets. Since 2018, it has been our privilege to serve the remarkable small businesses, dedicated farmers, and innovative producers of New York State through this exceptional program. We have curated a lineup of over 50 producers from every corner of the state who exemplify the rich tapestry of flavors and unmatched quality of New York's producers. We look forward to showcasing the diverse talents that make our state a true beacon of excellence in the world of locally produced treasures.”

Molly Vigrass, Taste NY Market Manager at the Western New York Welcome Center, said, “The staff at the Western New York Welcome Center always looks forward to working the Taste NY Pop-Up Market and making connections with fair goers. Bringing local products from Ag related businesses across New York State into the spotlight is what we are all about and we are passionate about sharing that with others. The Great New York State Fair offers the best of what New York has to offer--including our Taste NY vendors and their products!”

Other Attractions in the Horticulture Building

The Horticulture Building brings together some of the very best growers, producers, manufacturers, and apiculturists from across the State. A variety of interactive exhibits, seminars and product booths highlight the diversity and quality of agriculture in New York State. The New York Apple Association, Empire Honey Producers Association, New York State Maple Producers Association, SUNY Cobleskill, Morrisville State College, and New York Farm Bureau also have exhibits in the Horticulture Building.

The Horticulture Building also showcases spectacular arrangements of colorful plants and flowers, and the winners of New York's harvest. It also gives guests a chance to get up close to a working bee colony and hundreds of amazing butterflies.

Attractions include:

The Suds & Spuds baked potato and sweet potato booth, home of the $1 baked potato with all the toppings

Produce, flower and apple exhibits

The New York Maple Center, where you can buy candy, syrup, and ice cream made with New York maple syrup

Bee Colony and Honey Exhibit

Butterfly Exhibit

Find Me at the Fair Contest

Earlier this summer, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Taste NY program, promote New York's county and youth fairs, and highlight New York State food, beverages, and agritourism, the Taste NY program kicked off the "Find Me at the Fair" contest. County fairs across the state offered a "Find Me at the Fair" New York State-themed selfie station that fairgoers can interact with for a chance to win prizes, including Taste NY regional gift baskets and the Grand Prize, VIP seating for concerts at The Great New York State Fair.

About Taste NY

Taste NY highlights the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced, or processed in New York State. Taste NY aims to create new opportunities for producers through events, retail locations, and partnerships, such as at The Great New York State Fair and the Barclays Tournament at Bethpage State Park. Over the last 10 years, Taste NY has supported nearly 2,000 food and beverage producers participating in the program through retail outlets, events, and sponsorships. In 2022, 311 new producers were onboarded to the program through New York's Welcome Centers. Taste NY's food and beverage businesses also support the state's farmers by using New York grown and produced ingredients in their products.