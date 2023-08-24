Highlights from Construction Links Network - August 24, 2023
Peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.
Welcome to this edition of the Round Up News Magazine published by Construction Links Network.
Top videos this week include a look the advanced drone technology from the VDC team at Maple Reinders Construction who are revolutionizing thermal inspections. Watch as their drone effortlessly detects temperature variations, uncovering hidden issues and ensuring top-notch precision at the Zeton Plant in Oakville.
The second top video is courtesy of PCL Construction who along with their project partners commemorate the highest point in construction for the Limberlost Place Project - George Brown College’s 10-storey mass-timber building currently under construction at Waterfront Campus. Slated to open in Summer 2024, Limberlost Place will be a net-zero carbon emissions building. It continues to amass recognition, accolades, and a list of prestigious awards from across the globe.
Content shares from members this week include:
• CanFirst Capital Management Breaks Ground on Meadowvale South Project
• What is Ergonomics?
• Julie Petrone of ABB Building Solutions named to the ASHB Board of Directors
• Lien Waiver: Ultimate Guide
• IAPMO Applauds Introduction of Federal Water Efficiency, Conservation and Sustainability Legislation
• A Journey through the Future Construction Site
• IAPMO makes Tentative Interim Amendment available for Public Comment – Uniform Mechanical Code
Make sure to also check out ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 21. This blog series offers in-depth coverage of the most important developments in construction technology. Whether you’re interested in the latest software platforms, the newest building materials, or the cutting-edge research shaping the future of the industry, you’ll find it all here.
We invite companies and organizations that regularly create blogs, podcasts, webinars and videos to learn how to “get more eyes” on digital content. Book a demo with publisher Arnie Gess and get a free content share.
Join your peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to your in-box every Thursday morning.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube