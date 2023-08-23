First foam expo begins in HCM City

VIETNAM, August 23 -

HCM CITY — Interfoam Vietnam, Việt Nam’s first ever foam expo that opened in HCM City on Wednesday, showcases the latest products and equipment, technologies, new trends, and new applications.

Foams play a key role in various applications due to their unique properties such as light weight, shock absorption, noise reduction, heat insulation, and filtration.

The products on display include polymer foams and products, metal foams and products, foaming agents, foaming, cutting, auxiliary, testing, and recycling equipment and technologies, adhesives and sealants, films, and tapes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Đỗ Thị Thúy Hương, executive board member of the Việt Nam Electronic Industries Association, said: “The first ever foam expo in Việt Nam introduces a new material with high applicability in many industries such as construction and packaging and in daily life.”

In the electronic industry, polymer foam is used in making many products, packaging and logistics, she said.

The exhibition promises to offer a special experience for visitors by showcasing various foam applications. At the same time, this also facilitates networking and potential partnership among manufacturers and suppliers in Việt Nam electronic ecosystem and supply chain.

Chung Tấn Cường, chairman of the HCM City Plastic Association, said technology plays a crucial role in the advancement of the plastic industry as a new breed of products is developed with superior features and quality.

These products are also aesthetically pleasing, easy to use and eco-friendly, thanks to the development of foam technology, he said.

In the plastic industry, outdated technologies and equipment are being replaced by advanced systems and innovative technologies, he said.

The expo is a reliable platform that helps suppliers promote the best and most advanced products in the foam industry, he added.

Organised by HJT Exhibition Co., LTD and Vinexad, the event is on at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center until August 25. —VNS