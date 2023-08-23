American Falcon Sold for $146,000, the Most Expensive in the International Falcon Breeders Auction in Saudi Arabia
American Falcon Sold for $146,000, the Most Expensive in the International Falcon Breeders Auction in Saudi ArabiaRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 9th night of the International Falcon Breeders Auction, hosted by the Saudi Falcon Club at its headquarters in Malham (north of Riyadh), witnessed the sale of the most expensive falcon in the third edition of the auction.
The most expensive falcon, a pure ultra-white Hur falcon, belongs to the American MGE farm. It measures 18 inches in length and 18.5 inches in width and weighs 1480 grams. The bidding for the falcon began at 200,000 Saudi Riyals before being sold for 550,000 Saudi Riyals.
The Saudi Falcon Club presents a selection of falcons at the auction platform. Competitions are held live on TV channels broadcasting the event and the club's social media platforms. The club announces the falcons on offer before each auction night.
The International Falcon Breeders Auction welcomes its visitors daily until the upcoming Friday -25th of August 2023- starting from 4 PM until 11 PM.
It is worth noting that the International Falcon Breeders Auction represents a reliable and secure market for falconers and falcon breeders. It contributes to the realization of the vision of the Saudi Falcon Club, which is to lead in the field of development and innovation in falconry, breeding, and care. This initiative is a cultural and economic support and a platform for enhancing environmental awareness.
