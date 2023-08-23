FORT Systems Expands Status Notifications
Building on an already long list of customizable notifications, this adds significant power and control for all FORT platform users.
and they expect nothing less than complete visibility into their package deliveries.”MILL VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FORT Systems, a leading software shipping company for the wine and beverage alcohol industry, unveiled today its newly expanded customizable status notifications. This functionality is designed to provide customers with real-time updates at every stage of the package delivery life cycle. With this innovative solution, FORT Systems aims to redefine the package delivery experience, ensuring transparency, convenience, and peace of mind for both businesses and their customers.
— Scott Liebman
“Customers today have access to unprecedented amounts of data, and they expect nothing less than complete visibility into their package deliveries,” said Scott Liebman, FORT’s CEO. “In response to that demonstrated need, we’ve developed a comprehensive suite of customizable status notifications that keep customers informed from the moment a package is shipped until it reaches its final destination.” The system currently contains dozens of alerts for critical issues like order uploads, location restocks, inventory tax status, etc., and a similar number for notifications, such as printed status, delivery attempts, delivered, transferred, weather hold, etc. These notifications can be sent to any combination of the customer, recipient, warehouse, and company representatives.
In addition, FORT has also developed a proprietary tracking page, which enables customers and recipients to view not just tracking information and each step in the package life cycle, but a complete list of the package contents as well. “It is this level of detail that truly defines FORT’s focus on transparency, and on building an enhanced package delivery experience,” Liebman added.
Key features of FORT Systems' customizable status notifications include:
1. Real-Time Updates: Customers receive instant notifications, providing them with accurate information on the current status of their packages from the major US carriers. From pickup and transit to arrival and delivery, customers stay in the loop at every step of the way.
2. Customizable Preferences: FORT Systems enables customers to personalize their notification preferences according to their preferences and convenience. They can choose the frequency of updates, preferred communication channels, and even customize the style and content of the notifications to align precisely with their overall brand positioning.
3. Delivery Tracking: FORT software integrates seamlessly with leading parcel carriers, allowing customers to track their packages in real-time. Whether through a web portal or a mobile app, customers can easily access detailed tracking information, including estimated delivery times, shipment history, and any potential delays or exceptions.
A representative from Liebman’s office added, "FORT Systems is committed to enhancing the package delivery experience for both businesses and their customers. Our customizable status notifications offer a new level of transparency, convenience, and peace of mind. By providing real-time updates and personalization options, we empower businesses to deliver exceptional service, while customers can stay informed and in control throughout the package delivery life cycle."
FORT Systems' customizable status notifications seamlessly integrate with existing shipping systems, ensuring a smooth implementation process for businesses of all sizes. The software is user-friendly, requiring minimal training, and can be tailored to meet specific business needs and branding requirements.
To learn more about FORT Systems' innovative and customizable status notifications or to request a demo, please visit www.fortsystems.com or contact our sales team.
