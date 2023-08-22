Governor Abbott Announces Menard Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

TEXAS, August 22 - August 22, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the Menard County Chamber of Commerce will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Tuesday, August 29.



"Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry supported more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Menard, we can ensure even more Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."



TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.



Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Menard workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Menard will join 43 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.



Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend in person or online.



To join virtually, visit: bit.ly/TMO_Menard



Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Menard

Tuesday, August 29 at 12:00 PM

Menard Public Library

100 Mission St

Menard, Texas 76859



For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/620102983317256/ or linkedin.com/events/7096964562838589440/



Questions may be directed to: Cherry Swindall, Executive Director, Menard Chamber of Commerce, 325-396-2365, menardchamber@gmail.com



Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

