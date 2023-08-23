Governor Abbott Announces SBA Assistance For Perryton Tornado

TEXAS, August 23 - August 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his request for a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has been approved for residents in Ochiltree County affected by the severe weather and tornado that occurred on June 15 in Perryton. Neighboring Hansford, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, and Roberts counties are also included in the approved disaster declaration.



“Texans in Ochiltree County and surrounding counties will now receive the financial assistance needed to continue recovering and rebuilding from the severe weather that impacted their communities earlier this summer,” said Governor Abbott. “With this disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Texans will have access to crucial low-interest loans to help rebuild their homes and businesses from storm damage. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with our federal partners to ensure that impacted Texans and communities have the resources and assistance they need to move forward.”



At the request of Governor Abbott, the SBA granted access to its Physical Disaster Loan program for homes and businesses, as well as its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Local, state, and federal officials conducted an analysis of damage sustained in impacted communities, which verified that Ochiltree County met the federally-required thresholds for SBA assistance. Officials also reviewed disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) surveys.



SBA loan applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.



This is the latest action in Texas' efforts to respond to severe storm impacts: