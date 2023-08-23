The Tarzana International Film Festival (to be held Sept. 29–Oct.1, 2023)
The Tarzana International Film Festival Celebrates the 100 Year Anniversaries of Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. and Warner Bros.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tarzana International Film Festival (TZIFF) (to be held Sept. 29–Oct.1, 2023) announces a new partnership with Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. to honor their 100-year centennial. Opening night festivities will include the screening of the Tarzan documentary Tarzan: The Man Behind the Legend, followed by a Q&A with the director and cast. Edgar Rice Burroughs (ERB) is one of the most prolific and successful authors in the world, best known for creating Tarzan, John Carter of Mars, Carson of Venus, The Land That Time Forgot, and At The Earth’s Core to name a few.
In 1919, Edgar Rice Burroughs moved from Chicago to a 550-acre ranch in the San Fernando Valley to be close to Hollywood following the smash-hit success of Tarzan of the Apes starring Elmo Lincoln, the first film in history to gross over $1 million at the box office. The town where he settled was renamed Tarzana after his most beloved character. There have been 53 Tarzan movies and 7 different television series, and the new ERB Studios is poised to bring more of his literary creations to the screen. TZIFF will be honoring ERB with the first ever Edgar Rice Burroughs Legacy Award at the festival’s Closing Night Gala & Awards Show. Every year thereafter, the award will be presented to an iconic industry writer known for their work in the genres of science fiction, fantasy and adventure.
"We are very pleased to be a sponsor of the second annual Tarzana International Film Festival. To have Edgar Rice Burroughs, the Master of Adventure, be the first literary honoree, is very special for the Burroughs family and the corporation he founded exactly 100 years ago," said Jim Sullos, President of Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., from the company’s Tarzana headquarters.
TZIFF will also be celebrating the Warner Bros. centennial with a screening of the feature film The Brothers Warner directed by Cass Warner Sperling, granddaughter of WB studio head Jack Warner. This award-winning documentary chronicles the creation and rise of the very first Hollywood studio, Warner Bros., in 1923.
Daytime activities on Saturday and Sunday consist of full-day screenings, with a “Night of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror” party held on Saturday night featuring a live band, picture car, a velociraptor from Jurassic Park, and assorted cosplayers. Sunday evening will conclude with the semiformal, red carpet Closing Night Gala and Awards Dinner at the exclusive Braemar Country Club in the hills overlooking the beautiful San Fernando Valley and Tarzana.
The Tarzana International Film Festival is returning to the majestic Regal Cinemas at the Sherman Oaks Galleria for screenings and events. Festival Director and President Jeff Rector said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with and to celebrate Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.’s and Warner Bros.’100th anniversaries!”
Festival Tickets and info are available on the Tarzana International Film Festival website and on Film Freeway.
ABOUT THE TARZANA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
The mission of the Tarzana International Film Festival is to promote and support inclusive and culturally diverse perspectives and content. TZIFF continues to cultivate independent film and create, develop, discover, and celebrate extraordinary filmmaking from around the world. The Tarzana International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
