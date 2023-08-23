Submit Release
Curtis Street Bridge open to vehicle traffic

Laramie, Wyo. – Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation have opened the Curtis Street Bridge in Laramie to live vehicle traffic.

The $10.6 million dollar project began in May with an 88 day timeline for completion. Crews were able to finish the new structure ahead of schedule. All detours will be removed as vehicle traffic will be permitted to use the bridge.

The new structure is wider, including a left turn lane and a multi-use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists. Free right turn lanes have also been added to the off-ramps.

The multi-use pathway will not be open at this time. Crews will be completing work into the fall, tying the pathway to the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail.

Work will be present in and around the structure. Be sure to follow traffic control, reduce speed, and stay alert through work zones.

All WYDOT project timelines are subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material availability.

