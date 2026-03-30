WYDOT warns of potential vehicle scams via spoof dealer websites

STATEWIDE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to remind the public to be wary of buying vehicles, trailers and other heavy equipment online without due diligence.

WYDOT has received reports of a website posing as a legitimate dealership in Southeast Wyoming, Rose Brothers, with vehicles and equipment for sale. The dealership has reported this website is not theirs. WYDOT and local law enforcement are investigating the website.

It is a common scammer tactic to spoof legitimate websites to trick unsuspecting buyers into purchasing items that may not exist or to steal personal and payment information. These websites match the real ones in design and graphics but not in URL or other key details.

Scammers will post deals on these websites that prove too good to be true.

“An out-of-state potential buyer saved himself from potentially being scammed out of thousands of dollars by doing his due diligence and traveling to Wyoming to verify a potential online purchase,” said WYDOT Compliance and Investigation Investigator Shane Fox. “As scams like these continue to advance in complexity, we want to warn the public: do not be so blinded by a good price online that you don’t take those steps to verify a website and vehicle are real.”

WYDOT investigators work closely with law enforcement to try to take down known scam websites, but many are based outside of the United States.

Tips for buyers:

If possible, have someone you trust view the item in person if you are unable to do so, especially before money changes hands.

WYDOT publishes lists of legitimate, licensed vehicle dealers, salvage yards, and rental vehicle agencies in the state on its website here

If a text or website feels suspicious, contact the agency or company through a different means to verify.

Wyoming citizens that feel they might have been affected by a scam like this can contact WYDOT Compliance via our website.

Wyoming citizens that feel they have been scammed can also contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division: https://attorneygeneral.wyo.gov/law-office-division/consumer-protection-and-antitrust-unit