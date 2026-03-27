WYDOT to start work on year two of I-90 Montana State Line project – eastbound lane to close

SHERIDAN, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, Croell, Inc., will begin year two of their Interstate 90 Montana State Line project the week of March 30.

Contractors will begin removing two bridges and replacing them with box culverts, realigning approximately four miles of the eastbound lane from mile marker 3.9 to 8.0 to mitigate several slope failures that have been encroaching on the shoulder for several years, continue lining several aged and failing culverts, and mill and overlay with wearing course the remaining six miles of roadway.

All eastbound traffic will be switched to the westbound lanes, where they will encounter head-to-head traffic, a reduced speed limit of 65 MPH, and heavy truck traffic while the work is being completed.

The traveling public is reminded to pay attention to all traffic control, slow down through work zones, and maintain a safe distance behind haul trucks and other traffic.

The work is scheduled for completion by October 31, 2026.

WYDOT will be realigning approximately four miles of I-90 west of Ranchester to address this significant slope failure on the shoulder of the eastbound travel lane. Photo: WYDOT