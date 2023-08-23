Ian Dunlap Founder of Red Panda Academy to Present at Invest Fest in Atlanta
Invest Fest is Scheduled This Weekend at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta August 25th - 27thLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ian Dunlap, founder of Red Panda Academy hailing from East Chicago, Indiana, will be joining the incredible lineup of Invest Fest Atlanta panelists and speakers again this year. Back by popular demand, Dunlap has been preparing another unforgettable presentation for the 20,000 attendees eager to learn more about wealth management and proper financial planning. Earn Your Leisure and Dunlap, known all over social media by his moniker The Master Investor, have a highly viewed weekly podcast series called ‘Market Mondays’ that led the three to go on a live sold out world tour to share their investment insights in person. In the midst of touring all summer of 2023, the colleagues made the time to finalize their plans for presenting at Invest Fest while still awaiting their upcoming Chicago and Ghana dates taking place in the third quarter of the year.
Fresh off the heels of the successful tour stop in Oakland at the ‘Advancing Black Wealth’ event that took place early August, Dunlap alongside Stephen Curry, spoke of his excitement to connect with this year’s Invest Fest attendees. So many first time investors joined Red Panda academy at last year’s festival as well as Dunlap’s stock club, learning and growing their portfolios together as a group. The Master Investor provided ‘Advancing Black Wealth’ attendees four tips he has utilized throughout his career: buy a four-unit property, invest in four stocks for ten years, offer four products or services in your business and provide four different price points, and finally select four instruments or commodities to trade.
Suria Ross
Sanguine PR
email us here