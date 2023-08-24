National Terrazzo Award for Deutsche Bank Center
DEUTSCHE BANK CENTER boasts numerous amenties and work spaces. Photos: Rafael Gamo, courtesy of Gensler.
National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association
The specified terrazzo was flexible in terms of design; it allowed for specialized patterns, and the larger aggregate worked well with the design criteria.”NEW YORK, NY, US, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zonca Terrazzo of Armonk, New York, has received a 2023 Honor Award from the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association for a handcrafted terrazzo installation in the Deutsche Bank Center. The award was one of 18 recognitions announced at the trade association's 100th annual national convention in Lake Como, Italy. Entries are judged on aesthetics, craftsmanship, and scope.
Terrazzo was installed in the public spaces during a remodel of the 2004 landmark building, One Columbus Circle, formerly Time Warner Center. At 90,000 square feet, the hand-trowelled installation is considered the city's largest Venetian (with larger-than-standard aggregates) epoxy terrazzo application, according to the installer.
As Deutsche Bank became the anchor tenant of the 1.1-million-square-foot mixed-use building in 2021, over one million square feet of studios and offices were reconfigured as trading floors and open workspaces. The interior was designed to elevate the corporate brand and provide a state-of-the-art trading environment for a premier employee and client experience. The renovation was designed to reduce energy consumption by seven percent compared to an ASHRAE 90.1-2010 baseline, which establishes a building's minimum energy efficiency requirements.
The floor's diamond pattern with a blend of glass, mother-of-pearl, marble, and mirror aggregates reflects the ceilings and architectural curves, all used to advantage in the sky lobby, reception areas, client-facing spaces, and work cafés. The project architect was Gensler of New York.
The NTMA's annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. It promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet the highest industry standards. Each year, terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate submitted entries.
The NTMA, a 148-member, full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas, celebrates its centennial this year. The NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
The NTMA's full range of free services extends to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance at any project stage, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, a direct descendant of the mosaic artistry of ancient Rome. One of the world's original sustainable building systems, terrazzo evolved through the resourcefulness of Venetian marble workers as they discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
