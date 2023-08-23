South Dakota Railroad Board Seeking Special Transportation Circumstance Grant Applications

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Railroad Board is accepting applications from interested parties for the FY2022 and FY2023 allocation of Special Transportation Circumstance (STC) grant funding. The written report for each proposed grant must be generated by the South Dakota Rail Investment Guide Intake Form, which is available here.

The STC funds are non-competitive grants from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for states, but the projects must still meet eligibility requirements. The Federal funding share for STC grants is not to exceed 80% of the project’s total cost. Once the information is submitted and the grant requests are approved by the Board, the South Dakota Department of Transportation will file an STC grant request on behalf of the approved interested parties.

Interested parties should submit Rail Investment Guide Intake Forms by 10 a.m. Central Standard time on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, to South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) - Becker-Hansen Building, located at 700 East Broadway Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. The Board will provide an opportunity for presentations during a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The Board will make final decisions regarding all proposals at the regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. If selected for submittal of a STC grant application to FRA, the applicant will need to provide a fully completed grant application to SDDOT by Wednesday Dec. 6, 2023.

For additional information about the STC Grant application process, please contact Jack Dokken, Air, Rail & Transit Program Manager, via email at jack.dokken@state.sd.us.

Information about the FRA’s grant application process can be found here.

