State Trooper Rescues Woman After Being Trapped In A Burning Vehicle In Frederick County

August 23, 2023

(FREDERICK, MD) – The quick response by Maryland State Police helped save the life of a woman after her vehicle caught fire this afternoon in Frederick County.

Shortly after 12 p.m. this afternoon, Sergeant Brian Blubaugh assigned to the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, working out of the New Market Scale House and President of the Maryland Troopers Association, was the first to arrive on the scene following a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-70 at mile marker 49 in Frederick County. According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford van, operated by a 69-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was traveling westbound on I-70 when for unknown reasons, traveled off of the roadway and struck an embankment when the vehicle began to catch fire.

Sergeant Blubaugh, along with multiple citizens, helped extract the woman from the burning vehicle, ultimately saving her life. The driver was transported by ground to Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown, Maryland for treatment of her injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



