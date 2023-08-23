Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,847 in the last 365 days.

State Trooper Rescues Woman After Being Trapped In A Burning Vehicle In Frederick County

Maryland State Police News Release

(FREDERICK, MD) – The quick response by Maryland State Police helped save the life of a woman after her vehicle caught fire this afternoon in Frederick County.

Shortly after 12 p.m. this afternoon, Sergeant Brian Blubaugh assigned to the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, working out of the New Market Scale House and President of the Maryland Troopers Association, was the first to arrive on the scene following a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-70 at mile marker 49 in Frederick County. According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford van, operated by a 69-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was traveling westbound on I-70 when for unknown reasons, traveled off of the roadway and struck an embankment when the vehicle began to catch fire.

Sergeant Blubaugh, along with multiple citizens, helped extract the woman from the burning vehicle, ultimately saving her life. The driver was transported by ground to Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown, Maryland for treatment of her injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.  

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

State Trooper Rescues Woman After Being Trapped In A Burning Vehicle In Frederick County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more