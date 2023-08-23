Submit Release
Brian Binke, CEO of The Birmingham Group, Featured in Rigzone

Brian Binke, CEO of The Birmingham Group, Featured in Rigzone, Is Oil and Gas in a Jobseeker or Jobgiver Market Right Now?

the oil and gas industry currently operates within a jobseeker’s market.”
— Brian Binke

PLANO, TX, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Binke, CEO of The Birmingham Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Rigzone, Is Oil and Gas in a Jobseeker or Jobgiver Market Right Now?

By: Andreas Exarheas

The oil and gas sector is currently a jobseeker market.

Offering his view, Brian Binke, the CEO of Michigan-based the Birmingham Group, an affiliate of Sanford Rose Associates, said, “in my assessment, the oil and gas industry currently operates within a jobseeker’s market”.

“There is a significant number of job openings, yet a limited pool of qualified candidates to fill these roles. This disparity is particularly pronounced among younger individuals,” Binke told Rigzone.

Read full article here: https://www.rigzone.com/news/is_oil_and_gas_in_a_jobseeker_or_jobgiver_market_right_now-21-aug-2023-173715-article/

