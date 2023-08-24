Rellevate Announces Matthew Krull as Senior Vice President - Strategy, Legal and Public Affairs
Experienced Public Sector Executive Joins Rellevate, Inc.STAMFORD , CT, UNITED STATES , August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through leading-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services announces the addition of Matthew Krull to our Senior Leadership Team.
Matthew will serve as Senior Vice President - Strategy, Legal, and Public Affairs for Rellevate. Matthew comes to Rellevate with extensive executive-level experience in healthcare policy analysis and development, government relations, and litigation. With over 17 years of experience in both the Legal Field and Government Sector, his most recent role was Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief Ethics Officer for the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS), where he assisted in overseeing the state’s largest agency. In addition, he previously served as the agency’s Interim General Counsel.
“We met and then had the opportunity to work with Matthew on the Georgia Department Of Human Services Cash Assistance Program, and experienced his commitment to his work with the Georgia DHS, his tenacity to get things done, and his adept skill to gain buy-in and collaboration with various state and federal agencies.” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rellevate, Inc. “Launching the Georgia DHS $1 Billion Dollar Cash Assistance Program for three million Georgia constituents within a short execution window, but with strong collaboration, the program excelled and even became one of the largest deployments of digital wallets ever. Matthew was a key player in making it all come together.”
“I am very excited to join the Rellevate team and have the opportunity to assist with the growth of a cutting-edge organization. I look forward to working to bring government payment processes into the 21st century. Citizens are often frustrated with the inability to get the help they need, not because of the dedicated staff, but because of arcane and outdated systems and ideas. Rellevate is uniquely positioned to improve, modernize, and streamline the manner in which hard-working citizens and families receive benefits.” noted Matthew Krull.
Krull is a graduate of Georgia State University with a B.A. in Political Science and a J.D. from the Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School.
“Matthew will be a great addition to the Senior Leadership Team with his expertise in the public sector, his legal background, and skill set to navigate through multiple challenges and priorities to achieve the desired outcome,” said Greg A. Schneider, Co-Founder, CIO of Rellevate, Inc.
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com
