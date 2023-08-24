Keynoters Announced for Europe-ATP’s 2023 Conference, E-ATP: The European Home of Assessment
Scheduled for 20 – 22, September 2023 in Vienna at the Vienna Marriott
The programme is put together by professionals working in the industry who understand the guidance that is needed for a life-long learning ecosystem to thrive and grow in Europe and around the globe”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the world of disadvanaged refugees, to the underworld of cyber crime, Europe-ATP's keynote speakers will provide startling insights and real solutions on how emergent technologies can be used to address the very real challenges impacting educational and workplace assessment communities around the globe.
— 2023 E-ATP Chair Neil Wilkinson, Pearson VUE
E-ATP's opening keynote speaker for the 2023 Conference, scheduled to take place at the Vienna Marriott, 20-22 September, will be Germán Bencci, Founder of CodeYourFuture, a tech community supporting disadvantaged people and refugees pursuing thriving careers in the tech industry. Bencci will discuss how CodeYourFuture works to liberate learners from collecting endless pieces of paper and instead have them focus on building their own, individual, marketable skills.
"We asked Germán to kick-off this year's conference because the solutions he is presenting in regard to the disadvantaged and refugee communities are applicable to so many other groups, and can be adapted to provide so many new learning opportunities. We want our delegates to come away with new ideas and to have the time to talk to their peers about the many different perspectives that will be presented at this conference" remarked E-ATP Chair Neil Wilkinson of Pearson VUE.
E-ATP's closing keynote speaker will be Oded Vanunu, Head of Products Vulnerability Research at Check Point Software.
"Whether we like it or not, cybercrime is constantly evolving and it involves innovative thinking, experts, and hiring talent – everything large organisations do, but with a very different mission which is to achieve profitability illegally," Wilkinson noted in talking about the importance of Vanunu's concluding keynote address.
Wilkinson added, "Oded is a cybercrime expert, and his presentation will take attendees through a deep dive session exploring underground roles and structures, including how cyber criminals operate. He will also review major cyber-incidents which offer up cautionary stories to our audience as we grapple with the downside of emergent technologies."
Among Vananu's accomplishments are five patents on cyber security defense methods, he’s the author of the book, Cyber and Hacking in the Worlds of Blockchain & Crypto, and he’s been a speaker at BlackHat and Defcon. Vananu has been involved in uncovering major vulnerabilities on giant platforms such has Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, Amazon’s Alexa, Fortnite, Atlassian, OpenSea and many more.
Registration is open for the 2023 E-ATP Conference, which will span three days in late September and will include a full programme of educational sessions, panels and workshops all aimed at innovative new ways to measure learning, utilize technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT, and how to grow strong testing and assessment programs in all regions of the globe.
"The 2023 conference offers every attendee, whether you are new to the industry or an industry veteran, a valuable and inspiring experience," Wilkinson noted. He pointed to varied session types from educational sessions such as "Unpacking Myths and Misunderstandings about the Importance of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for European Countries," to interactive workshops such as "The Impact of Technology on the Development and Delivery of Fair and Accessible Exams: Are We Keeping Up With The Changing Environment," to sessions that focus on the business and legal aspects of assessment such as "When Technology, Testing, and Privacy Collide."
"The programme is put together by professionals working in the industry who understand what kind of guidance and information is needed in order for a life-long learning ecosystem to continue to thrive and grow throughout Europe and around the globe," Wilkinson concluded.
Europe-ATP (E-ATP) is the Regional Organisation of the Global Association of Test Publishers which is dedicated to advancing equity, integrity, and learning through assessment in Europe.
