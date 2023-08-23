NFL AND LAS VEGAS SUPER BOWL LVIII HOST COMMITTEE ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL SUPER BOWL LVIII EVENTS & INITIATIVES
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the NFL and the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee held a press conference to announce the extensive roster of official events and activations for Super Bowl LVIII. Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events, and International, Sam Joffray, President & CEO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, and Steve Hill, President & CEO of the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority, revealed the locations of the highly anticipated week-of-Super Bowl events, including fan activations, community-driven initiatives, and more.
EVENTS AND VENUES INCLUDE:
•NFL Headquarter Hotel at Caesars Palace
The NFL’s home base while on-site in Las Vegas.
•Super Bowl Opening Night fueled by Gatorade at Allegiant Stadium
Monday, Feb. 5, 2024
Fans are invited to get a preview of the Allegiant Stadium campus ahead of Super Bowl LVIII and be there for Super Bowl Opening Night fueled by Gatorade, as Super Bowl players and coaches speak to media during their only public appearance in Las Vegas before Super Bowl Sunday.
Fans will be able to take part in family-friendly activities, including photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise by NFL Shop presented by Visa and autographs from NFL players. (Note: No direct access to Super Bowl team players.)
Tickets for Super Bowl Opening Night are $30 and will be available in December.
Fans can visit SuperBowl.com for the most up-to-date information.
•Super Bowl Experience at Mandalay Bay Convention Center
Wednesday, Feb. 7 – Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024
Super Bowl Experience, the NFL’s interactive football theme park, is a family-friendly event that takes place each year during Super Bowl Week. Super Bowl Experience offers fans the opportunity to collect autographs from current NFL players and Legends, shop for merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa, and participate in new and enhanced interactive games and youth football clinics. Super Bowl Experience will also feature photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a 40-yard dash against NFL players on LED screens and a Super Bowl display showcasing all 57 Super Bowl rings.
Hours of Operation & Ticket Information:
HOURS ADULTS KIDS 12 & UNDER
Wednesday, February 7 3 PM – 10 PM $25 FREE
Thursday, February 8 3 PM – 10 PM $50 FREE
Friday, February 9 3 PM – 10 PM $50 FREE
Saturday, February 10 10 AM – 10 PM $50 FREE
Additionally, in a continuing effort to provide the best fan experience, this year Super Bowl Experience will introduce Sensory Hour. For a designated time on Thursday, February 8, Super Bowl Experience will be fully operational with a modified environment to accommodate those with various ability needs and sensory sensitivities.
Tickets for Super Bowl Experience will be on sale in December, and the ticket will be inclusive of all fees.
Fans can visit SuperBowl.com for the most up-to-date information.
•Super Bowl Media Center powered by Verizon at Mandalay Bay Convention Center
Sunday, Feb. 4 – Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024
The Super Bowl Media Center powered by Verizon is the hub of media activity during Super Bowl Week. The Media Center opens to credentialed media on Sunday, February 4 and is open to media 24/7 through gameday.
•Super Kids Super Sharing
January 2024
Pearson Community Center
NFL Green is teaming up with the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, the Las Vegas Raiders, Clark County Parks, Verizon and others for a sports equipment, book and school supply donation project called Super Kids-Super Sharing. This year marks the 25th anniversary of this Super Bowl initiative, which puts new and gently used items in the hands of local kids in need. (Note: this event is private and not open to the public.)
•25th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration at The Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024
Since its inception during Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami in 1999, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration has established a remarkable imprint during the biggest week in sports as the exclusive NFL-sanctioned multicultural program. Seamlessly blending two cherished American passions—football and music— this annual celebration is approaching its 25th year in partnership with the NFL. Bridging cultures and igniting inspiration, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is an unforgettable evening that transcends boundaries and unites the sports community through music. Ticket sales begin Dec. 1. For more information, visit www.superbowlsoulful.com.
Taste of the NFL at Keep Memory Alive Events Center
Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024
Taste of the NFL is the Super Bowl’s largest philanthropic culinary experience and the hottest ticket in town for foodie and football fans. Guests will enjoy a tasting menu curated by the country’s best chefs, both nationally renowned and locally loved. Hosted by culinary superstars Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry, and Mark Bucher, along with appearances by 30+ NFL greats, Taste of the NFL will offer guests a bite of the best of Super Bowl LVIII! Taste of the NFL welcomes guests ages 21+. VIP Tickets are available at www.TasteoftheNFL.com.
Super Bowl Breakfast at Caesars Palace
Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024
The NFL-sanctioned Super Bowl Breakfast is a private event that has taken place in the Super Bowl host city every year since 1988, drawing sellout crowds to hear from some of sport’s biggest names. The centerpiece of the breakfast is the presentation of the Bart Starr Award to a current NFL player who has demonstrated character and integrity in alignment with Starr’s lifelong commitment to serving as a positive role model to his family, teammates and community. To learn more, purchase tickets or register as a sponsor, visit www.SuperBowlBreakfast.com.
The countdown to the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII continues with various community initiatives led by the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee. With the support of its supporters, including Legacy Philanthropic Partner, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the committee will continue its efforts to make a lasting and meaningful impact on Southern Nevada through Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect, the UNLV internship program, the Team LV volunteer program, various charitable events and more.
Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee
