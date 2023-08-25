Submit Release
The Movement for the Tenets of Democracy in Liberia (MTDL)

The Movement for the Tenets of Democracy in Liberia (MTDL) was officially incorporated in July 2023 as a nonprofit pro-democracy organization in the Republic of Liberia. The officials and members of the MTDL in the United States of America and Liberia want to announce to all Liberians worldwide and the international community their intention and commitment to support democratic governance in Liberia. Liberia would be a prosperous nation when the government and the citizenry adhere to all democratic values, rules of law, human rights, and appropriate application of the nation’s natural resources and human capital. The people of Liberia continue to experience high levels of poverty, unemployment, insecurity, and uncertain future despite enormous natural resources and massive financial support from the international community for nearly two centuries.

The members of the United States presidential delegation attending the Liberian Bicentennial Celebration on February 14, 2022, for the arrival of the first black Americans to Liberia in 1822, told Liberians to commit to the development of Liberia. Liberia would have no meaningful and strategic development without reducing corruption, abuse of the nation’s resources, strengthening learning institutions, job creation in the private sector, and ensuring accountability in every area of society. The MTDL wants to reach out to every Liberian to join its endeavor. The 2023 general elections would be the first test. The MTDL wants Liberians to experience free and fair democratic elections on October 10, 2023.

