Zwizzy is a new secret weapon to help combat the war on germs
Zwizzy’s mitten-shaped disinfectant wipes offer peace of mind for the germ-conscious person, and they are the newest must-have cleaning supply.
Working as a nurse, I had an epiphany about designing a mitten that would be used for cleaning. It just made better sense to provide something that covers your hands while you clean. NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wet wipes, sanitizers, paper towels, and solutions in buckets with cleaning cloths, when it comes to disinfecting surfaces, individuals have many options.
But none are as efficient in providing protection against bacteria and germs as Zwizzy, an IdeaPros Certified Partner. Also, none are as sanitary. People scrub and wash and follow the protocols but if the hand touches the surface being wiped, the germs may transfer to the hand. Or the skin may come in contact with the disinfectant solution. When using traditional disinfectant measures, there is also a high risk of recontamination of the surface that was initially cleaned if it had not been done with extreme care.
Zwizzy is designed to cover the entire hand, completely eliminating the risk of recontamination from surface to the skin. The exterior of the mitten is an industrial-strength cloth-like material texture which has disinfecting solution embedded in it, and the plastic inner liner keeps the skin dry from that disinfectant solution.
Zwizzy’s creator, Vanessa Ramseur, was well aware of the need for a new kind of cleaning and disinfectant wipe, thanks to her 38-year career as a registered nurse.
“Working as a nurse, I had an epiphany about designing a mitten that would be used for cleaning. It just made better sense to provide something that covers your hands while you clean. At the time of my epiphany, in the clinical setting I worked in, we were using little pop-up squares in which most of your hand was exposed if you did not cover it with a rubber glove.”
“One day as I was talking to my husband Quentin about this, he started questioning me about what I thought would be better. I said, 'There should be something like a mitten.' So, he began asking me more specific and in-depth questions. Little did I know, he was actually drawing the prototype as I was answering him and the rest is history,” said Vanessa.
Quentin Ramseur, Vanessa’s husband, and the architect of the Zwizzy, came up with the mitten design during this conversation which was seven years ago.
“We came up with a mitten that would have the wet wipes-type texture on the outside with a skin protective lining on the inside. Zwizzy is made to protect your hands regardless of any surface you are cleaning,” said Quentin.
Zwizzy is more effective than the 70% alcohol wipes and sanitizers that are currently on the market and with its disinfecting solutions; it eliminates 99.9% of contaminants such as viruses, bacteria, and allergens on surfaces.
Zwizzy wipes are disposable, hypoallergenic, and they are made with the family budget in mind. Zwizzy comes in a generalized medium, comfortable fitting size, making it the perfect cleaning companion for most anyone.
A package of Zwizzy includes 10 wipes; the mitten can be turned from the dirty side to the opposite side (touching the wrist only when turning to prevent touching the dirt) so the user will be able to use that other side to clean and disinfect whatever is needed. To remove, pull it down from the wrist (touching only the plastic inner lining), pass it over the fingers then to the trash to keep hands germ-free.
"Zwizzy not only cleans surfaces, but it disinfects as it cleans. And it also protects the hands of the consumer," said Vanessa. “The new innovation cleans a much larger surface area, approximately 10 times more surface area than the traditional wipes and with its cloth-like material, it does a much thorough job of cleaning and disinfecting."
The uses for Zwizzy are widespread. They are a disinfecting/cleaner game-changer for any business, industries, and organizations (particularly in high-traffic areas) as well as for home use. Zwizzy can be very useful in hospitals and other clinical settings, restaurants, airports, and a wide range of other organizations that require a higher sanitary level.
In the wake of all the new Viruses, bacteria and microorganisms, the public is more germ conscious than ever before. Heightened awareness of germs demands heightened hygiene efficiency and that’s where Zwizzy comes in.
Visit www.getzwizzy.com and win the battle on germs.
