Ashley Berman Joins Industry West as Director of Go to Market Enablement

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry West, a modern furniture brand specializing in high-quality, handcrafted products, has hired Ashley Berman as its first director of go to market enablement.

Ashley is an award-winning enablement professional with more than seven years of sales, training, and revenue optimization experience.

She has an extensive background as a sales coach and strategy consultant across many verticals, including SAAS, jewelry, IT services, patient reactivation technology, and employee recognition programs. Recognized as an innovation expert in customer education, Ashley has trained retail marketers from hundreds of brands on how to optimize revenue from their digital storefronts with web personalization.

As a go-to-market strategist, Ashley’s enablement methods unify and elevate cross-functional teams to achieve revenue at scale.

"We're extremely excited to have Ashley join the Industry West team," said Industry West CEO Jordan England. "With her extensive background in people-first sales enablement and customer service, Ashley is poised to elevate our sales strategies to unprecedented heights, fostering growth and innovation across the board."

About Industry West: Industry West is a modern furniture brand pursuing bold designs from around the world. Serving both residential and commercial spaces, their handcrafted pieces offer distinction in the form of authentic materials and unique silhouettes. Along with an extensive selection of products to explore, their showroom allows you to plan your project, place orders, or test out your favorite pieces. With furniture as welcoming as it is whimsical, Industry West emphasizes comfort without constraint, providing elevated design staples for everyday spaces. Learn more at industrywest.com

