Industry West Receives 2023 AD Great Design Award

Industry West, a modern furniture brand specializing in high-quality, handcrafted products, received Architectural Digest’s 2023 Great Design Award.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Online modern furniture company is recognized by Architectural Digest for their best-selling Azzurra Vanity.

Industry West, a modern furniture brand specializing in high-quality, handcrafted products, received Architectural Digest’s 2023 Great Design Award for their Azzurra Vanity. This award recognizes an elite range of furniture and décor products that exhibit best-in-class designs. The Azzurra Vanity is part of Industry West’s latest bath line which utilizes solid Italian marble and handmade terrazzo in an array of hues to create a luxury space for an affordable price. Each sink is considered one-of-a-kind due to the unique properties of the materials used.

Azzurra Vanity Details:

● Developed by Belgian Designer Dimitri De Vocht

● Sinks crafted from solid Italian marble and handmade terrazzo

● Vanity crafted from grade-A steel

● Available in a single or double vanity style

● Designed for commercial and residential use

"We're so appreciative that Architectural Digest has recognized the uniqueness of our new bath line and more specifically, the Azzurra Vanity," said Industry West CEO Jordan England. "Each piece within our bath line aims to inspire relaxation, with the ultimate goal of whisking you away for total escape, and we really feel we've achieved that."

About Industry West: Industry West is a modern furniture brand pursuing bold designs from around the world. Serving both residential and commercial spaces, their handcrafted furniture pieces offer distinction in the form of authentic materials and unique silhouettes. Along with an extensive selection of products to explore, their showroom allows you to plan your project, place orders, or test out your favorite pieces. With furniture as welcoming as it is whimsical, Industry West emphasizes comfort without constraint, providing elevated design staples for everyday spaces. Learn more at industrywest.com.