Industry West Names New Chief Brand Officer

Anne England, Industry West’s New Chief Brand Officer

Industry West, a modern industrial furniture brand, has named its co-founder, Anne England, the company’s new chief brand officer.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry West, a modern industrial furniture brand specializing in high-quality, handcrafted products, has named its co-founder, Anne England, the company’s new chief brand officer. England was previously president of social responsibility, spearheading the company’s outreach and nonprofit efforts.

England, who has been instrumental in growing Industry West and curating its modern industrial catalog over more than 10 years, will now focus on cultivating the company’s vision and values as it continues to set itself apart as a leader in the North American furniture and home décor space.

As chief brand officer, England’s duties include oversight of the overall cohesiveness of the Industry West brand, including work on editorial and advertising campaigns along with activation of the company’s SoHo showroom, a vital touchpoint for those searching for modern industrial furniture in New York.

“Industry West has always been unique in that we pride ourselves in connecting with our customers, understanding their needs and providing a product that is as durable as it is gorgeous,” England said.

“There are so many ways that we are able to connect with our customers, whether it be through our website, showroom or the products themselves. I’m excited to continue to grow the connectivity between all of those experiences.”

About Industry West: Industry West is a modern furniture brand pursuing bold designs from around the world. Serving both residential and commercial spaces, their handcrafted furniture pieces offer distinction in the form of authentic materials and unique silhouettes. Along with an extensive selection of products to explore, their showroom allows you to plan your project, place orders, or test out your favorite pieces. With furniture as welcoming as it is whimsical, Industry West emphasizes comfort without constraint, providing elevated design staples for everyday spaces. Learn more at industrywest.com