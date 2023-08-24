CyGlass Solutions Boost Cybersecurity Defenses of K-12 Schools with Availability in AWS Marketplace via OMNIA Partners
Enabling instant, affordable access to award-winning AI-driven cybersecurity that can detect and stop ransomware and other threats.
The special pricing offered through OMNIA Partners enables CyGlass, with our advanced artificial intelligence, to deliver an affordable and highly effective ransomware defense solution to schools.”BOSTON, MA, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CyGlass, a leader in Cloud-Native Open XDR and Hybrid Network Detection and Response (NDR/CDR) solutions designed for mid and small organizations, today announced its solutions are now available in AWS Marketplace via OMNIA Partners, bringing affordable, industry-leading threat detection and response technology to school systems and local governments across the USA. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors. It makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
— Ed Jackowiak, CEO of CyGlass
With availability in AWS Marketplace via OMNIA Partners, public sector entities, including state and local government agencies, public and private K-12 school districts and higher education institutions nationwide, can now easily procure today's best security solutions without breaking the budget.
States across the USA are increasing spending in response to the surge of cybersecurity and ransomware attacks that are difficult to defend against and can easily bypass endpoint (EDR) defenses, such as the devastating MOVEIT attack currently underway. Texas and Minnesota, for example, are passing legislation to provide increased cybersecurity resources to upgrade the cybersecurity defenses of local school systems. In Texas, the K-12 Cybersecurity initiative, and in Minnesota, a recently approved budget features one-time funding of $24.3 million in grants for school districts or charter schools after a ransomware gang targeted the Minneapolis Public Schools in February.
"Ensuring resource-constrained organizations like schools can purchase, deploy, and operate enterprise-class cyber defenses is core to CyGlass' mission. Too often, we see organizations limiting threat detection procurement to endpoint defenses like EDR when it is clear from the daily headlines that these technologies alone will not stop ransomware attacks," said Ed Jackowiak, CEO of CyGlass. "With our special pricing offered via AWS Marketplace through OMNIA Partners, CyGlass, with our advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), can deliver a solution that delivers visibility to attacks unfolding inside hybrid networks and the tools to stop them without the need to hire additional resources. CyGlass is thrilled to have our solution available to OMNIA Partners' participating agencies via AWS Marketplace and connect to the thousands of public agencies and educational institutes that utilize it today."
Through AWS Marketplace and OMNIA Partners, CyGlass offers faster access to pre-negotiated pricing when sourcing CyGlass' cloud and hybrid network threat detection and response platform, accelerating buying at exceptional pricing and capturing procurement efficiency and cost savings.
The CyGlass eXtended Cloud Security Platform is a 100% cloud-native threat detection and response solution that covers cloud, cloud app, network and user threat surfaces and integrates with leading Endpoint Detection and Response products like Sentinel One and other EDR solutions to deliver:
- Visibility to network (north-south & east-west) cloud (AWS, Azure, Google), user (AD), and endpoint risks and threats
- Using AI, analyze enormous traffic volumes and complicated network topologies at a fraction of the cost of traditional on-premises security solutions
- Automated threat remediation across firewalls, cloud firewalls, AD users, EDR tools, and DNS traffic
- Regulatory compliance and reporting for NIST 800-53, NIST 171, and CSF frameworks
About OMNIA Partners
As your ally in the purchasing process, OMNIA Partners is dedicated to optimizing procurement for your organization. Your free membership provides full access to our portfolio of value-driven contracts, spend visibility, analytics, and subject matter experts. Visit the OMNIA Partners website (https://www.omniapartners.com/publicsector) to learn more about OMNIA Partners and the AWS Marketplace and Related Cloud Services contract.
About CyGlass
CyGlass is a leading provider of hybrid network extended threat detection and response (XDR/CDR/NDR) solutions that allow mid-market customers to uncover, pinpoint, and respond to advanced cyber threats that have evaded traditional security controls. CyGlass' mission is to provide resource-constrained organizations with new levels of intelligence to defend against the most sophisticated ransomware, supply chain, and data theft cyber-attacks.
