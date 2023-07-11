CyGlass Declared a Finalist in Multiple Computing Magazine Cloud Excellence Awards for 2023
CyGlass 100% Cloud Native AI-Driven Threat Detection and Remediation Solution Recognized as a Finalist For Best Use of AI in the Cloud and More
Our ability to deliver enterprise-class AI to protect companies when endpoint security fails during ransomware and supply chain attacks is second to none, proven by our three categories selection.”BOSTON, MA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CyGlass, a leader in Cloud-Native Open XDR and Hybrid Network Detection and Response (NDR/CDR) solutions designed for mid and small organizations, announces finalist recognition in three categories of the Computing Magazine's Cloud Excellence Award 2023. Finalist categories include "Best Use of AI in the Cloud," Best Cloud-Native Product," and Best Cloud Security Product of the Year - SMEs.
— Ed Jackowiak, Founder and CEO of CyGlass
The elite Computing Magazine Cloud Excellence awards program recognizes companies with the most innovative and compelling products and vendors to the top use cases from end-user firms. When used properly, the Cloud can enable organizations to respond quickly to changing market conditions and experiment with new ideas, products and tools. It is an efficient way to set up new infrastructure and platforms or to remove the management overhead of parts of IT. The 2023 Awards represent the best of the best in Cloud computing.
Ed Jackowiak, Founder and CEO of CyGlass, said: "It is an honor to be named a finalist in the Cloud Excellence Awards; it is an extreme honor to be named in three different categories. CyGlass' Cloud-based AI was imagined, designed and brought to market as a 100% Cloud-native platform that would redefine the network detection and response (NDR) market by eliminating the need for on-premise hardware or appliances. Our ability to deliver enterprise-class AI to protect companies when their endpoint security fails them during ransomware and supply chain attacks is second to none, proven by our three categories' finalist selection. We congratulate all the other finalists and look forward to attending the fantastic live awards ceremony in September.
The CyGlass eXtended Cloud Security Platform is a 100% cloud-native threat detection and response solution that covers Cloud, Cloud app, network and user threat surfaces and integrates with leading Endpoint Detection and Response products like Sentinel One and Microsoft Defender delivers; Visibility to network (north-south & east-west) cloud (AWS, Azure, Google), user (AD), and endpoint risks and threats, Automated threat remediation across firewalls, cloud firewalls, AD users, EDR tools, and DNS traffic, and Regulatory compliance and reporting for NIST 800-53, NIST 171, and ISO 27001 frameworks.
About CyGlass
CyGlass is a leading provider of hybrid network extended threat detection and response (XDR/CDR/NDR) solutions that allow mid-market customers to uncover, pinpoint, and respond to advanced cyber threats that have evaded traditional security controls. CyGlass’ mission is to provide resource-constrained organizations with new levels of intelligence to defend against the most sophisticated ransomware, supply chain, and data theft cyber-attacks.
www.cyglass.com
William Munroe
CyGlass Technology Services, Inc.
william.munroe@cyglass.com
