CyGlass Celebrates Success as Multi-Category Winner in The 2023 Cloud Security Awards
CyGlass 100% Cloud Native AI-Driven Threat Detection and Remediation Solution Recognized in International Cloud Security Awards Program
CyGlass has truly harnessed the potential of AI to create a fantastic product that not only strengthens defense against cyber threats but also simplifies compliance management.”BOSTON, MA, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CyGlass, a leader in Cloud-Native Open XDR and Hybrid Network Detection and Response (NDR/CDR) solutions designed for mid and small organizations, announces their victory in the international Cloud Security Awards 2023. The organization secured this recognition in the 'Best in Security Systems' and 'Best Web Security Solution' categories.
— Lead Judge Jason Ford
The inaugural edition of The Cloud Security Awards program introduced a wide range of categories, such as 'Best in Security Systems,' Best Security Solution for Data Management or Data Protection,' and 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year.' The categories reflect the importance of cloud security measures in today's ever-evolving digital landscape.
Ed Jackowiak, Founder and CEO of CyGlass, said: "We are immensely honored to be named as winners in the highly competitive 'Best in Security Systems' and 'Best Web Security Solution' categories of The Cloud Security Awards. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering secure, innovative cloud solutions to our valued customers. We are delighted to be acknowledged alongside other remarkable winners."
"CyGlass has truly harnessed the potential of AI to create a fantastic product that not only strengthens defense against cyber threats but also simplifies compliance management. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, their innovative solution offers a comprehensive approach to security and regulatory adherence. With CyGlass, organizations can confidently protect their networks while ensuring compliance, making it a truly remarkable product, which we at The Cloud Security Awards think delivers exceptional value in today's evolving cybersecurity landscape," said Lead Judge Jason Ford.
The CyGlass eXtended Cloud Security Platform is a 100% cloud-native threat detection and response solution that covers cloud, cloud app, network and user threat surfaces and integrates with leading Endpoint Detection and Response products like Sentinel One and Microsoft Defender delivers;
Visibility to network (north-south & east-west) cloud (AWS, Azure, Google), user (AD), and endpoint risks and threats,
Automated threat remediation across firewalls, cloud firewalls, AD users, EDR tools, and DNS traffic, and
Regulatory compliance and reporting for NIST 800-53 and ISO 27001 frameworks covering multiple legal frameworks including GDPR, FFIEC, Cyber Essentials, and more.
James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, said: "We are delighted to unveil the winners of The 2023 Cloud Security Awards. The exceptional quantity and quality of entries received are a testament to the critical significance of cloud security. The victorious organizations have successfully navigated a rigorous selection process, showcasing exceptional cloud-based products and solutions that empower organizations to maintain top-notch security."
The program garnered an array of entries from organizations spanning the globe, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia. For the complete list of finalists and winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-cloud-security-awards-finalists/. The Cloud Security Awards program will continue its mission to recognize excellence in cloud security in 2024. The Cloud Awards is open for entries until the penultimate Friday of October, while The SaaS Awards has now started the judging process for the 2023 program. The SaaS Awards 2023 shortlist will be announced on July 4th.
About the Cloud Security Awards
The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/.
About CyGlass
CyGlass is a leading provider of hybrid network extended threat detection and response (XDR/CDR/NDR) solutions that allow mid-market customers to uncover, pinpoint, and respond to advanced cyber threats that have evaded traditional security controls. CyGlass' mission is to provide resource-constrained organizations with new levels of intelligence to defend against the most sophisticated ransomware, supply chain, and data theft cyber-attacks.
