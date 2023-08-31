'The New Superior' Now Available in Paperback and Audio

SOUTHFIELD, MI, 48075, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John M. Collins, a professional leadership coach and former forensic laboratory administrator, has announced the release of his new book "The New Superior" in both paperback and audio.

"The New Superior" is not your average leadership book. It is riveting and bold, a no-nonsense challenge to primitive and destructive notions about what it means to be in charge.

Through compelling anecdotes and carefully curated wisdom, Collins urges readers to embrace essential qualities of leadership that elude even the most high-ranking officials in business and government today.

According to Collins, "The New Superior should be the first leadership book people read because it identifies the innate tendencies that plague most managers very early in their careers. If destructive communication habits aren't corrected right away, they will compromise a new manager's development right from the start."

Many of the principles advocated in "The New Superior" were drawn from the author's 20-year career in forensic science and his perspectives on some of the most well-known criminal cases in American history. Specific cases mentioned in the book include the bombing of the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, the O.J. Simpson trial, and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

But Collins says it was his writing about the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin in 2021 that triggered some of his strongest emotions during the project. "It was such an unnecessary death, and such a shocking example of how much damage can be done when leadership isn't taken seriously. Leadership really matters."

Readers will also appreciate being taken on an intimate and heart-wrenching journey into the command suites of the Michigan State Police, where Collins describes his emotional struggle to overcome personal tragedy while coping with deep-seated cultural challenges that threatened the laboratories under his watch. In a surprising move, he stepped down to pursue a career in the private sector.

The paperback edition of "The New Superior" promises to reach readers who prefer the intimate sensory experience of a physical book, while the audio version brings Collins' teachings to those who wish to engage with the material on-the-go. Together, these new formats open the doors to an even broader audience eager to expand the reach and impact of their leadership.

"This is a book about high-impact solutions and strategies for anyone in a position of authority," Collins says. "But I found the process of sharing my thoughts about very difficult experiences to be healing, and I think readers will appreciate the relevance of those experiences to the book's main objective."

"The New Superior" is available for purchase online through major booksellers. The audio version, narrated by veteran voice actor Mike Chamberlain, can be found on leading audiobook platforms.

JOHN M. COLLINS is a professional leadership coach, facilitator, and author based near Detroit, Michigan. He specializes in working with professionals and leaders in high-stakes, authoritative occupations where high levels of expertise are required to earn the trust of the public or other consequential stakeholders. John started his private practice in 2013 after retiring his award-winning 20-year career in forensic science, authoring four books on forensic science and leadership. As a facilitator, John’s range of experience is unmatched, having facilitated highly sensitive domestic and international meetings on behalf of the United States Government. John’s career highlights include his part in the forensic investigation of the Atlanta serial bombings, which included the bombing of the 1996 Olympics (for which he received a commendation from the Department of the Treasury), as well as his 2013 participation in a historic meeting with Attorney General Eric Holder and other experts to discuss solutions to gun crime following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. John is the host of The Crime Lab COACH Cast, a twice-monthly podcast in which he explores issues, opportunities, and challenges facing the profession of forensic science and the use of scientific evidence in courts of law. He is the author of The New Superior: A Better Way to Be the One in Charge and an engaging keynote speaker. John has a master’s degree in Organizational Management and is formally certified as a senior HR professional by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). He is also a Gallup® Certified Strengths Coach, utilizing the CliftonStrengths® assessment to help individuals and teams achieve “high-resolution self-awareness.”

