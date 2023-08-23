Envo® mask Named Finalist for Cost-Effective Mitigation Product of the Year
Recognized for innovative solutions in disaster mitigation, envo® mask stands out as a finalist for this prestigious award given by the Disasters Expo USA 2023HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disasters Expo USA recently announced the selection of Sleepnet's envo® mask as a finalist for the Cost-Effective Mitigation Product of the Year Award. This award goes to the business or agency that provides an accessible and advantageous product or solution that minimizes the disruptive effect that disasters can have on daily life. Envo® mask's nomination reflects its commitment to advancing personal protection equipment (PPE) for disaster management and emergency response efforts.
With over 25 years of experience building respiratory masks, Sleepnet developed the envo® mask with safety in mind. The envo® mask N95 respirator meets OSHA requirements while remaining easy to use and comfortable to wear. With proprietary filter technology and an optional exhalation valve, the respirator is breathable and functions exceptionally well across various job functions and environments.
This year, the Disasters Expo will present three awards: Most Innovative Technology, Life Saving Solution of the Year, and Cost-Effective Mitigation Product of the Year. With three awards up for grabs at this year's Disaster Expo in Anaheim, businesses and agencies were nominated based on whose product, service, or strategy has had a massive impact and influence on the emergency service and disaster response & recovery marketplace. The Disasters Expo USA in Anaheim, California, will be held on September 27th and 28th.
"The envo® mask is an innovative product developed with Sleepnet's AIRgel technology," said Brad Haley, Director of Customer Engagement. "This N95 respirator has a broad reach with the type of protection it provides, including industries such as construction, disaster recovery, mold remediation, and agriculture. Moreover, its reusability underscores the mask’s cost-effectiveness and requires 1/6th of the storage capacity of disposable N95 respirators."
Leigh Ann Steele, Director of Brand Management, views the envo® mask's focus on safety as the key to its success, "Disasters such as wildfires, floods, and other catastrophic events often leave behind significant environmental hazards, including mold, airborne contaminants, and toxic particles. In the aftermath of these disasters, it is crucial to prioritize the safety and well-being of individuals involved in disaster mitigation and cleanup efforts."
Environmental disasters unleash a range of hazards that pose risks to the health and safety of individuals involved in post-disaster mitigation and cleanup efforts. By incorporating N95 or N99 respirators into post-disaster operations, individuals and workers can mitigate health risks and contribute to the safe and effective restoration of affected communities.
About envo®:
Envo® respirators safeguard against harmful environmental pollutants by providing best-in-class personal air purification solutions. Utilizing innovative AIR°gel® technology, envo® offers safety, comfort, and peace of mind for individuals seeking to protect their health. Envo® respirators are manufactured by Sleepnet Corporation and distributed by Clear Air, LLC. To learn more, visit www.envomask.com.
About Sleepnet:
We believe in building products that help people lead healthier lives. Our passion for innovation is at the core of everything we do, laying a foundation for creating new ideas and building better products. As a company with BAA-compliant products, we are experienced manufacturers focused on developing best-in-class products that improve the health and well-being of our customers. For more than 25 years, Sleepnet has manufactured gel masks and respirators built to help customers breathe easier. Our products include Continuous Positive Airway Pressure masks, Noninvasive Ventilation masks, Pediatric masks, and Respirators. With comfort and safety top of mind, we proudly design and manufacture our products in the United States. To learn more, visit www.sleepnetmasks.com.
About Natural Disasters Expo USA 2023:
The Natural Disasters Expo USA is a premier event that unites professionals, experts, and thought leaders from the disaster management and emergency response industry. Featuring captivating keynote speakers, enlightening sessions, and cutting-edge technologies, the expo provides comprehensive insights into the strategies, innovations, and solutions driving disaster preparedness and response. To learn more, visit https://www.disasterexpocalifornia.com/.
