Sleepnet introduces the envo® pro, its newest generation of respirators for industrial and hospital use
Featuring its patented AIR°gel® technology, Sleepnet launches the envo® pro, personal protective equipment designed to safeguard respiratory health on the job.HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sleepnet announced the launch of its newest respirator, the envo® pro, the next level of protection in its line-up of personal protective equipment (PPE). The envo® pro is a reusable half-face elastomeric respirator certified by NIOSH (the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health). Available in multiple sizes, the envo® pro offers additional face coverage while providing secure protection and comfort. The mask is approved for use with N95 and N99 filters designed to guard against harmful airborne particulates like dust, mold, and viruses.
With over 25 years of experience building respiratory masks, Sleepnet developed the envo® pro with workplace safety in mind. Sleepnet’s team of product designers and engineers worked diligently to ensure that the envo® pro meets OSHA requirements while remaining easy to use and comfortable to wear. With an expanded surface area and an optional exhalation valve available with N99 filters, the respirator is breathable and functions exceptionally well across various job functions and environments.
“Our customers requested a respirator with the envo pro’s features, and we are thrilled to deliver a product that meets their needs,” said Leigh Ann Steele, Director of Brand Marketing. “Our design team built the respirator to cover more of the face while maintaining a clean, comfortable, and lightweight design.”
“The envo® pro is an innovative idea that came from customer demand. Our entire team, from engineering to manufacturing, met the challenge of bringing this unique product to market as quickly as possible,” said Brad Haley, Director of Customer Engagement. “Moreover, this product has a broad reach with the type of protection it provides, including industries such as construction, disaster recovery, mold remediation, and agriculture.
Uses
The envo® pro is designed for use in both indoor and outdoor environments. Specifically, it provides non-oil-based particulate protection from welding, grinding, sanding, sweeping, bagging, stone cutting, metal machining, cement, mining, drywall, construction dust, and more. It also helps to protect healthcare personnel from microorganisms, fluids, and virus particulates.
Features & Benefits
The envo® pro offers comfort without compromising safety. Reusable N95 and N99 envo® pro respirators are NIOSH-approved, comfortable, secure, and designed for long-term wear.
NIOSH-approved: The N95 and N99 envo® pro respirators comply with NIOSH standards.
Comfortable: Sleepnet’s patented AIR°gel® cushion technology is one of the softest products on the market.
Superior Fit & Seal: An innovative design provides a comfortable, ergonomic seal that conforms to your face and nasal bridge while offering a superior fit over competing respirators made with silicone.
Long-term Wear: A reusable respirator built for long-lasting comfort and wear in the toughest environments.
Reduced Irritation & Marks: The envo® pro minimizes mask-related pain and irritation with its soft gel cushion and distributed pressure points.
Fog-resistant: A unique gel seal helps to prevent the fogging of glasses or goggles.
Multiple sizes: Two sizes are available for the envo® pro – regular and extra-large.
AIR°gel® Cushion Technology
Our patented AIR°gel® technology provides a comfortable, ergonomic seal that conforms to your face and nasal bridge while offering a superior fit over competing respirators made with silicone. Our innovative cushion technology is one of the softest products on the market and helps to reduce skin irritation and marks.
About envo®
Envo® respirators protect against harmful environmental pollutants by providing best-in-class personal air purification solutions. Using innovative AIR°gel® technology, envo® offers safety, comfort, and peace of mind for individuals that want to protect their health. Envo® respirators are manufactured by Sleepnet Corporation and distributed by Clear Air, LLC. To learn more, go to www.envomask.com.
About Sleepnet
We believe in building products that help people lead healthier lives. Our passion for innovation is at the core of everything we do, laying a foundation for creating new ideas and building better products. As a company with BAA-compliant products, we are experienced manufacturers focused on developing best-in-class products that improve the health and well-being of our customers. For more than 25 years, Sleepnet has manufactured gel masks and respirators built to help customers breathe easier. Our products include Continuous Positive Airway Pressure masks, Noninvasive Ventilation masks, Pediatric masks, and Respirators. With comfort and safety top of mind, we proudly design and manufacture our products in the United States.
Leigh Ann Steele
Sleepnet Corporation
+1 603-758-6600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram