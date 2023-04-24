Sleepnet Corporation Named New Hampshire 2023 Exporter of the Year

Sleepnet hosts visit from the NH Small Business Association
U.S. Small Business Administration announces the 2023 New Hampshire Small Business Week Award Winners
HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced that Sleepnet Corporation, headquartered in Hampton, NH, has been selected as the 2023 Exporter of the Year for New Hampshire. This award represents the accomplishments of Sleepnet as an exporter of respiratory masks. The company will be recognized during SBA’s National Small Business Week, an annual event honoring the achievements and contributions of small businesses from across the nation.
For more than 25 years, Sleepnet has manufactured and distributed hospital, pediatric, and CPAP masks as well as respirators to help customers breathe easier. With comfort and safety top of mind, Sleepnet proudly designs and manufactures its products in the United States. With almost 50 employees based in New Hampshire, Sleepnet has consistently increased its exported sales year over year and finished 2022 with over 50% of revenues attributed to exports.
Sleepnet was nominated by Adam Boltik, International Program Manager for the Office of International Commerce at the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. The nomination underscores Sleepnet’s participation in the SBA’s STEP program: “The Office of International Commerce began working with Sleepnet in 2012 when they had 20 employees. They approached us to participate in the Small Business Administration-funded State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) to participate in a conference in Spain. As a result of that initial STEP grant, Sleepnet was able to identify a dozen new customers and launch new product lines. Since that initial trade show, Sleepnet has worked with the Office of International Commerce to identify opportunities targeting Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe, expanding their efforts and taking on more of the work themselves each time.”
Tom Moulton, CEO and co-founder, views Sleepnet’s global focus as one of the keys to its success, “Our company’s vision is to make our products accessible to everyone. Sleepnet’s international growth is attributable to our talented team of employees and the innovative and essential products we bring to the global marketplace.”
“It is programs like NH STEP that have contributed to the opportunity for Sleepnet to be recognized as exporter of the year for New Hampshire,” said Kevin McCarthy, Global Sales Officer. “Like other companies that share this honor, we faced many challenges that shifted our global initiatives over the past few years. Despite those hurdles, our team’s persistence, hard work, and drive have firmly placed us on a path of continued growth and success.”
“I am thrilled to recognize Sleepnet as the 2023 SBA New Hampshire Exporter of the Year”, said Amy Bassett district director of SBA NH. “Global markets are untapped by many New Hampshire small businesses. Utilizing the SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program, Sleepnet was able to increase its global footprint and expand sales worldwide. It is impressive to see that quality, life enhancing products manufactured here in New Hampshire are sold in over 50 countries around the world,” added Bassett.
The NH small business award winners have all successfully demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Award-winners will be honored on Wednesday, May 3rd, from 4:00-6:00 pm at the annual celebration held at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford and hosted by the SBA NH District Office and the NH Banker’s Association.
About National Small Business Week
For 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week recognizing the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness. And in recognizing the changing face of America, the SBA’s National Small Business Week awards honor individuals and businesses that reflect our nation’s rich diversity.
About Sleepnet
We believe in building products that help people lead healthier lives. Our passion for innovation is at the core of everything we do, laying a foundation for creating new ideas and building better products. As a company with BAA-compliant products, we are experienced manufacturers focused on developing best-in-class products that improve the health and well-being of our customers. For more than 25 years, Sleepnet has manufactured gel masks and respirators built to help customers breathe easier. Our products include Continuous Positive Airway Pressure masks, Noninvasive Ventilation masks, Pediatric masks, and Respirators. With comfort and safety top of mind, we proudly design and manufacture our products in the United States.
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
