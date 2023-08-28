Martha’s Vineyard Buzzes with Braids, Locs and Twists

Cori Murray (braided at Visions Braid Bar's Pop-Up), Choreographer Fatima Robinson and Color Purple Director Blitz Bazawule. Photo: Courtesy of WB Pictures Visions Braid Bar Founder Binta Mamadou, Esq., with a braider and client at Martha's Vineyard Pop-Up. Photographer: Bernica Wilcox

I wanted the Vineyard’s Black residents and vacationers to have easy access to diverse and quality hairstyling options” — Binta Mamadou, Esq. Founder of Visions Braid Bar

Braided and twisted styles made a splash on Martha's Vineyard this summer! Visions Braid Bar, renowned in the Washington, DC metropolitan area as a go-to for quality natural hair services, ventured into Massachusetts' most prestigious summer haven through its first pop-up. The one-month pop-up, featuring braids, locs and twists, spanned from July 13 to August 13, marking a notable expansion of the braid bar's footprint.

The pop-up had one key purpose. “I wanted the Vineyard’s Black residents and vacationers to have easy access to diverse and quality hairstyling options,” said Binta Mamadou, Esq., founder of Visions Braid Bar.

Serving as a fusion of culture, style and summer fun, Visions Braid Bar’s pop-up offered a range of options to children and adults – from Knotless Braids (a summer favorite!) to Butterfly Locs to loc retwists – ensuring there was something for everyone, whether you were beach-bound or heading to an elegant soirée. The team serviced locals and visitors, including notable personalities. Among them were high-profile figures and celebrities such as the Emmy Award-winning journalist Shaun Robinson, known for co-hosting Access Hollywood and 90 Day Fiancé. Robinson who received beautiful Knotless Braids adorned with golden hair jewelry enthusiastically took to her Instagram Stories to share her experience with her followers.

Cori Murray, an award-winning editor and journalist who moderated two panels during Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival, was also serviced during the pop-up. Reflecting on her experience, she shared: “For years I saw my media colleagues rock gorgeous braids for TV and stage interviews, but I thought that’s not a look for me. However, my go-to style didn’t last long in Martha Vineyard’s humidity and rain. As I hit the stage for my first speaking moment, every curl I had was now gone and my natural hair had swollen into a one-sided afro.” After a friend recommended Visions Braid Bar, Murray spoke with Mamadou who she says answered all her questions and listened to her hesitancy about wearing braids and then “very lovingly said, ‘If Michelle Obama can wear braids, any of us can.’” Murray continued, “That’s all I needed to hear to book my appointment. That night, I walked on stage to moderate the festival’s last panel feeling bold, beautiful and confident. Thank you, Visions Braid Bar, for having the ‘vision’ of what I could be.”

Braids continue to rise in popularity for their versatility, low maintenance and ability to withstand changing weather conditions, making them an excellent option for a summer on the Vineyard.

A unique element of the pop-up is that Visions Braid Bar partnered with the iconic Circuit Style Salon owned by native Islander Seniel Hannagan, located on one of Oak Bluffs’ busiest streets – Circuit Avenue – for 12 years. The two salon teams worked seamlessly to serve their clients in a shared space. Through this partnership, “our teams were able to observe and learn about each other’s services while simultaneously providing amazing services to our clients,” said Hannagan.

About Visions Braid Bar: Established in 2020, Visions Braid Bar has solidified a reputation for its commitment to excellence. Guided by Founder Binta Mamadou’s two decades of work in the public and private sectors, including nearly a decade as a practicing attorney, Visions Braid Bar is redefining the traditional braiding experience by introducing a structured approach to offering natural hair services.

