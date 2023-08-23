Cedar County District and County Courts Join Forces in Courtroom Technology Showcase

In a noteworthy demonstration of courtroom technological advances, Clerk of the District Court Janet Wiechelman, and Clerk Magistrate Diane Sudbeck, came together on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, as part of the Chief Justice’s Summer Tour to unveil their new electronic equipment. This demonstration, hosted by District Judge Bryan Meismer, showcased the utilization of state-funded equipment in a simulated protection order hearing.

Witnessed by a mixed audience of Supreme Court justices, administrative personnel, local legal practitioners, and county commissioners, the event demonstrated several aspects of the newly installed technology. Those in the courtroom watched as electronic document evidence, video footage, and remote witness testimony took center stage. These elements were skillfully displayed by participating lawyers and court staff on screens for the counsel table and a sizable television screen, strategically positioned opposite the jury box.

Supreme Court Justice and technology liaison, Justice William Cassel, along with Supreme Court Courtroom Technology Project Manager Jennifer Rasmussen, and Judicial Branch Chief Information Officer Chad Cornelius, were present to address queries from both the audience and the press.

This demonstration, marking the inaugural installation of uniform technology in the state trial court system, was celebrated by the legal community and commissioners alike.

For more information on the cooperation between courts and the history of the Cedar County project read:

Photo: Mock protection order participants (L to R) in front of the bar: Pierce County Clerk of the District Court Vickie Prince Madison County Clerk of the District Court Monica Rotherham, Norfolk attorney Ryan Stover, Norfolk attorney Allison Mason, with Clerk of the District Court Janet Wiechelman next to District Judge Bryan Meismer behind the bench and retired Wayne County Clerk of the District Court Deb Allemann in the witness chair.

Purpose of Nebraska Supreme Court Summer Tours

According to Chief Justice Mike Heavican, summer visits are not only an opportunity to express the Court’s appreciation to community leaders for their support but also to gain valuable insights into the implementation of policies throughout the state. The Supreme Court and Chief Justice pay particular attention to the effectiveness of various court processes and use the visits to identify areas where assistance is requested, especially in terms of technology and services.

All state courts operate under the administrative direction of the Supreme Court.

Shortly after Heavican was named Chief Justice in 2006, he established the goal of visiting every one of the 93 courthouses and communities in Nebraska. Having accomplished that goal, he has continued to visit courthouses across the state, often accompanied by his fellow justices.