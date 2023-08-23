SCSU to become first institution in Minnesota to offer certificate-based cannabis education program
Our endeavor is to meet workforce demand to provide educated professionals in this quickly evolving industry.”ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Cloud State University will offer new online certificate programs this fall in cannabis education, the first of its kind in Minnesota.
— St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacke
SCSU’s Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) division is partnering with California-based cannabis education company Green Flower to deliver the content. These non-credit certificate programs are available to anyone over the age of 18.
“The cannabis industry is growing at an unprecedented rate and the demand for skilled professionals is higher than ever,” SCSU President Robbyn Wacker said. “Our endeavor is to meet workforce demand to provide educated professionals in this quickly evolving industry.”
The four topics include Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture, Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management, Business of Cannabis and Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine. Each certificate program takes about six months to complete, and the fully-online learning model allows students to work at their own pace throughout each week.
Green Flower has proven itself as a leader in the cannabis education space, partnering with over 20 other institutions around the country to deliver courses. Students will learn from industry pioneers and leading experts in the cannabis industry.
“As we worked with the leaders of PACE, we saw the commitment by the University of expanding offerings for working adults and lifelong learners as an obvious sign that the University wants to serve all types of students in every stage of their growth and careers,” Green Flower Chief Growth Officer Daniel Kalef said. “With the cannabis industry continuing to grow, we applaud the leadership of the University for their foresight in wanting to be the first institution in the State to offer certificate programs designed to prepare people for careers in what is now the fastest growing job market in the country.”
These flexible learning options aim to give individuals the knowledge and training needed to advance in the emerging cannabis field. Minnesota recently became the 23rd state to have legal recreational marijuana.
Upcoming start dates are Sept. 11 and Nov. 6 for certificate programs. For more information, visit https://cannabiseducation.stcloudstate.edu.
For additional questions, contact Abram Hedtke, Executive Director of Professional and Continuing Education - PACE at abram.hedtke@stcloudstate.edu.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower’s content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
About St. Cloud St. University
PACE offers Professional and Continuing Education for all. All ages, all skill levels, no matter where you are in your career—or if you’re just getting started. Offered through St. Cloud State University, but in a non-traditional way, PACE allows individuals or teams within organizations to gain the certificates, digital badges, course work, or customized training as needed. Different than enrolling within a college, PACE allows an accelerated path to success.
Abram Hedtke
SCSU Professional and Continuing Education
+1 320.308.4252
abram.hedtke@stcloudstate.edu