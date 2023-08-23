Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,906 in the last 365 days.

Railroad Crossing Closure Planned on S.D. Highway 63 in Midland

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294 

 

MIDLAND, S.D. –  On behalf of Rapid City, Pierre, & Eastern (RCP&E) Railroad, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is providing the following information:

Due to a rail maintenance project, S.D. Highway 63 is scheduled to be closed at the railroad crossing in Midland. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Weather dependent, this section of Highway 63 is anticipated to reopen by end of day on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

No through traffic will be allowed and motorists are advised to use alternate routes during this planned closure.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Railroad Crossing Closure Planned on S.D. Highway 63 in Midland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more