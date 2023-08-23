Railroad Crossing Closure Planned on S.D. Highway 63 in Midland

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

MIDLAND, S.D. – On behalf of Rapid City, Pierre, & Eastern (RCP&E) Railroad, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is providing the following information:

Due to a rail maintenance project, S.D. Highway 63 is scheduled to be closed at the railroad crossing in Midland. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Weather dependent, this section of Highway 63 is anticipated to reopen by end of day on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

No through traffic will be allowed and motorists are advised to use alternate routes during this planned closure.

