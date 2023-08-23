Critical Victories Announces 2024 Partnership with Miami-Dade County

John Collins facilitates the Administration and Leadership Academy for Law Enforcement Civilians at the Miami-Dade Public Safety Training Institute John Collins is the founder of Critical Victories and the author of The New Superior - A Better Way to Be the One in Charge The next Administration and Leadership Academy will be held October 10-12, 2023 in Doral, Florida.

Government leadership training reaches from Michigan to Florida in long-standing relationship

For me, it's a mission to improve the health and effectiveness of government in the United States.” — John M. Collins

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten years ago, John Collins received a phone call from a frustrated colleague at the Miami-Dade Police Department. Her questions were direct.

"Why does the training of civilian law enforcement employees take such a low priority compared to sworn officers? Could you deliver a leadership academy designed especially for civilians?"

John Collins, the founder of Critical Victories, recalls the question like it was yesterday, prompting a quick check of FBI data showing that over 30% of police employees are civilian.

This preliminary research and the simple questions that inspired it, led to a 10-year partnership between Collins and the Miami-Dade Public Safety Training Institute, which Critical Victories has announced will continue into its eleventh year with an expanded training curriculum.

"I'm excited about 2024 for several reasons," Collins said. "Our programs are expanding beyond law enforcement and are now being sought by other non-police divisions across Miami-Dade."

Miami-Dade County is the 7th largest county by population in the United States, with close to 3 million residents and over 30,000 employees working for the county.

The Administration and Leadership Academy for Law Enforcement Civilians was the first program launched by Critical Victories in 2014 in partnership with Miami-Dade. It has become one of the most popular and highly rated programs offered by Miami-Dade's Public Safety Training Institute. It is available to law enforcement employees from anywhere in the United States.

As the reputation of the academy grew, an additional program based on similar principles was added to the lineup in 2022, which provides specialized leadership training for all government supervisors. The 2024 offerings will include yet another program designed to build the leadership and administrative competencies of non-managerial government employees.

Collins said that he routinely takes requests from government agencies around the country that are interested in the unique messages and perspectives that his training programs offer.

"Our quality of life depends on the quality of our governmental institutions," Collins argues, "but the leaders and employees in these agencies don't often get the kind of educational opportunities that are available in the private sector. For me, I really value making part of my mission the health and effectiveness of government in the United States."

Although Collins has worked with hundreds of agencies in the United States and overseas, he says his relationship with Miami-Dade is his oldest and most enduring.