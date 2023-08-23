OKW'S ROBUST DATEC-MOBIL-BOX HANDHELD ENCLOSURES NOW IN SEVEN VERSIONS

DATEC-MOBIL-BOX is a range of robust and highly versatile IP 65 handheld enclosures in seven versions.

DATEC-MOBIL-BOX is offered with battery compartments for 2 or 4 1.5V AA cells and 1 or 2 9V cells.

DATEC-MOBIL-BOX is offered with or without window apertures in the top for fitting standard display modules.

OKW’s robust DATEC-MOBIL-BOX handheld plastic enclosures are now available in seven versions. They are rated IP 65 (optional) for use in harsh environments.

These popular handheld enclosures are tough, versatile and offer plenty of space for the PCB's, displays and all the other components our customers specify.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- High-performance DATEC-MOBIL-BOX is ideal for mobile data recording and transfer, measuring and control, and stock and sales logging.

Six versions of DATEC-MOBIL-BOX are designed to house a wide range of standard LCD displays including Type 2”-LC-Glass Module, Type 2 x 16 (compact and standard), Type 4 x 16 Standard, Type 2 x 20 Miniature and Types 4 x 20. The seventh version has no display window.

All DATEC-MOBIL-BOX enclosures combine comfortable ergonomic curves with flat surfaces for installing interfaces. The top is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad. Inside, there are mounting pillars for PCBs.

DATEC-MOBIL-BOX is available in sizes S 5.98″x3.27″x1.32″, M 7.68″x3.98″x1.73″ and L 9.92″x4.76″x1.97″. All the enclosures are molded in ABS (UL 94 HB) as standard. They are offered in two standard colors: off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005). Custom colors are available on request.

Accessories include a soft-touch SBS (TPE) protector, wall suspension elements, tilt foot bars for desktop use, sealing kits, battery compartments (4 x AA, 1 x 9 V, 2 x 9 V), battery clips, PE foam battery spacer, 1 x 9 V contact kit, 1 x 9 V plug-in contact, display window borders, anti-slide feet, ring eyelet and self-tapping screws for PCBs.

OKW can supply DATEC-MOBIL-BOX fully customized. Services include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly of accessories.

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

