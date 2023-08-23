OKW'S ROBUST DATEC-MOBIL-BOX HANDHELD ENCLOSURES NOW IN SEVEN VERSIONS
DATEC-MOBIL-BOX is a range of robust and highly versatile IP 65 handheld enclosures in seven versions.
OKW’s robust DATEC-MOBIL-BOX handheld plastic enclosures are now available in seven versions. They are rated IP 65 (optional) for use in harsh environments.
These popular handheld enclosures are tough, versatile and offer plenty of space for the PCB's, displays and all the other components our customers specify.”BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- High-performance DATEC-MOBIL-BOX is ideal for mobile data recording and transfer, measuring and control, and stock and sales logging.
Six versions of DATEC-MOBIL-BOX are designed to house a wide range of standard LCD displays including Type 2”-LC-Glass Module, Type 2 x 16 (compact and standard), Type 4 x 16 Standard, Type 2 x 20 Miniature and Types 4 x 20. The seventh version has no display window.
All DATEC-MOBIL-BOX enclosures combine comfortable ergonomic curves with flat surfaces for installing interfaces. The top is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad. Inside, there are mounting pillars for PCBs.
DATEC-MOBIL-BOX is available in sizes S 5.98″x3.27″x1.32″, M 7.68″x3.98″x1.73″ and L 9.92″x4.76″x1.97″. All the enclosures are molded in ABS (UL 94 HB) as standard. They are offered in two standard colors: off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005). Custom colors are available on request.
Accessories include a soft-touch SBS (TPE) protector, wall suspension elements, tilt foot bars for desktop use, sealing kits, battery compartments (4 x AA, 1 x 9 V, 2 x 9 V), battery clips, PE foam battery spacer, 1 x 9 V contact kit, 1 x 9 V plug-in contact, display window borders, anti-slide feet, ring eyelet and self-tapping screws for PCBs.
OKW can supply DATEC-MOBIL-BOX fully customized. Services include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly of accessories.
