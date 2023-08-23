Turkmen-Malaysian consultations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

23/08/2023

On August 23, 2023, the Turkmen-Malaysian inter-MFA consultations were held online at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the consultations, the diplomats of the two countries discussed a wide range of issues of multilateral and bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade-economic, energy and humanitarian fields.

The mutual disposition to further build up contacts within the framework of authoritative international organizations, primarily the UN, was reaffirmed. It was emphasized that contacts at the highest and high levels, as well as regular consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries are an important factor in advancing relations.

In order to implement the agreements reached, the parties discussed in detail the pressing topics of the bilateral agenda. The necessity of creating a Joint intergovernmental commission for economic, scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries was emphasized. The possibilities of building up the partnership of the parties in the field of information and communication technologies and digitalization of the economy were also considered.

The humanitarian component of the Turkmen-Malaysian relations was especially noted, where the parties have extensive experience and solid potential for deepening effective cooperation in the field of tourism, education, science and culture, as well as in the field of healthcare.

Mutual interest was also expressed in intensifying contacts between representatives of public and private structures of the two countries for holding joint events that contribute to the strengthening and expansion of bilateral contacts between Turkmenistan and Malaysia in all areas of interest.