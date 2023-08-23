Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Lecture Capture Systems Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Lecture Capture Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the lecture capture systems market. As per TBRC’s lecture capture systems market forecast, the lecture capture systems market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.89 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 33.1% through the forecast period.

The rise in online education is expected to propel the growth of the lecture capture systems market. North America is expected to hold the largest lecture capture systems market share. Major lecture capture systems market leaders include Kaltura Inc., Echo360 Inc., Panopto, Sonic Foundry Inc., Vbrick, YuJa Corporation, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Vidizmo LLC, UbiCast, Epiphan Systems Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., Tegrity Inc., PowerCreator Info & Tech Co. Ltd., Winnov Inc., Lumens Digital Optics.

Lecture Capture Systems Market Segments

1) By Service Type: Professional Services, Integration And Maintenance Services, Training Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-premises, Cloud

3) By Solution: Hardware, Software

4) By User: Educational Institutions, K-12, Higher Education, Corporate

Lecture capture systems refer to audio-video lecture recording software developed for classroom and business use and is referred to as a lecture capture system. It is used to record video presentations, manage video files, and transmit video material to a device. It is most commonly used to record recurring lectures for an online course, a brief demonstration that's replayed frequently, or even student speeches.

