Louix explains his New Year’s Eve Retreat
LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In this video, Louix Dor Dempriey explains what exciting experiences participants can expect at his New Year’s Eve Retreat, which will be held Ozen Resort, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, from 29 December 2023 through to 3 January 2024.
For details of the retreat, and to register, click here: Louix’s 2023-2024 New Year’s Eve Retreat.
To learn more about Louix Dor Dempriey and his non-profit educational foundation, as well as his teachings and events, please visit: www.Louix.org.
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
