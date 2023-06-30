Annual New Year’s Eve Retreat with Louix in Cancun, Mexico
LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey will hold his annual New Year’s Eve Retreat in the exotic jungles of the Mayan Riviera in Mexico, from 29 December 2023 through to 3 January 2024.
The retreat will be held at Ozen Resort, an eco-village located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, about an hour from Cancun. Situated within 20 hectares of subtropical forest, this resort offers a meditative and creative environment filled with amazing spiritual art to promote peacefulness that will further enhance the magic and wonder of being in the presence of this spiritual Master. Over the course of six powerful days, you will experience illuminating discourses, guided meditations, ecstatic singing, and direct personal guidance. Time spent with Louix brings about profound transformation and healing, helping you to move into greater levels of self-mastery.
To learn more about Louix Dor Dempriey and his non-profit educational foundation, as well as his teachings and events, please visit: www.Louix.org.
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
