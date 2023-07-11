Mother Mary Guided Meditation by Louix
LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Louix Dor Dempriey recently recorded a Mother Mary Rose Garden Meditation, which is now available for purchase on Louix.tv. This powerful guided meditation takes us on a journey to the feet of Mother Mary, who invites us to drink in the Divine love that surrounds us. She delivers a powerful message, reminding us that, like Jesus, we have a moment by moment choice to choose love in the face of adversity, and that this simple and most sacred tool has the power to transform our lives and the planet.
Music by Jeff Clarkson.
To learn more about Louix Dor Dempriey and his non-profit educational foundation, as well as his teachings and events, please visit: www.Louix.org.
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
