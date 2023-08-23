Livestock Monitoring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the livestock monitoring market. As per TBRC’s livestock monitoring market forecast, the livestock monitoring market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.67 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.9% through the forecast period.
The increasing focus on early disease detection and real-time monitoring in livestock is expected to significantly drive the livestock monitoring market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest livestock monitoring market share.
Major players in the livestock monitoring market include DeLaval Inc., Afimilk Ltd., Boumatic, Dairymaster, Lely, Fullwood Packo Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Communications Group Lethbridge, Sensaphone, SUM-IT Computer Systems, SCR Dairy, Fancom BV, Infovet, Nedap NV, Allflex Livestock Intelligence.
Livestock Monitoring Market Segments
1) By Livestock Type: Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Equine, Other Livestocks
2) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services
3) By Application: Milk Harvesting Management, Heat Detection Monitoring, Feeding Management, Heat Stress Management, Health Monitoring Management, Sorting And Weighing Management
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6874&type=smp
Livestock monitoring refers to a method that uses IoT-enabled sensors to track and monitor the health of animals, most frequently cattle, and is also known as precision livestock farming. The monitoring system for livestock aids in keeping an eye on the wellbeing of the animals. One can keep an eye on the grazing pattern and decide better on things like the weight of the livestock and when to feed them.
Read More On The Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/livestock-monitoring-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Livestock Monitoring Market Trends And Strategies
4. Livestock Monitoring Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Livestock Monitoring Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :
Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-feed-additives-global-market-report
Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-feed-additives-global-market-report
Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-medicine-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC