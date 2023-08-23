Geospatial Analytics Market Size Expected To Reach $153 Billion By 2027

Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the geospatial analytics market. As per TBRC’s geospatial analytics market forecast, the geospatial analytics market size is predicted to reach a value of $153.22 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.7% through the forecast period.

The development of smart cities is expected to propel the growth of the geospatial analytics market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest geospatial analytics market share. Major players in the geospatial analytics market include Alteryx, Carto, ESRI, General Electric, SAP, Tomtom, Trimble, Google, Hexagon Ab, Maxar Technologies, Bentley Systems, Fugro, Geoviet Consulting, GIS Co. Ltd., Mandalay Technology.

Geospatial Analytics Market Segments

1) By Components: Solutions, Services

2) By Type: Surface And Field Analytics, Network And Location Analytics, Geovisualization, Other Types

3) By Technology: Remote Sensing, GIS, GPS, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Surveying, Medicine And Public Safety, Disaster Risk Reduction And Management, Climate Change Adaptation, Other Applications

5) By End-User Industry: Agriculture, Utility And Communication, Defense And Intelligence, Government, Natural Resources, Other End User Industries

Geospatial analytics is a technology that gathers, display, and manipulate geographic information using a geographic information system (GIS) to manage and predict the phenomenon and affecting the earth and its inhabitants.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

