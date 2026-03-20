Precision Agriculture Market 2026 improving farming productivity through advanced technologies

The Business Research Company’s Precision Agriculture Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Precision Agriculture Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The precision agriculture market is dominated by a mix of global agricultural technology companies and smart farming solution firms. Companies are focusing on advanced sensing systems, automated irrigation and crop monitoring solutions, data-driven decision support platforms, and integrated farm management frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent operational and sustainability standards. Emphasis on crop yield optimization, resource efficiency, and integration of digital analytics platforms remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving agricultural technology sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Precision Agriculture Market?

• According to our research, Deere & Company led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The farm equipment and technology division of the company, which is directly involved in precision farming applications, provides advanced machinery, GPS-enabled equipment, automated crop monitoring systems, and digital farm management tools that support yield optimization, resource efficiency, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Who Are The Major Players In The Precision Agriculture Market?

Major companies operating in the precision agriculture market are Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Corteva Inc., BASF SE, Syngenta AG, AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries Inc., DJI Agriculture, Hexagon AB, Valmont Industries Inc., Netafim Ltd., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Yara International ASA, Lindsay Corporation, Bayer AG, Case IH Agriculture, Planet Labs Inc., Kubota Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Precision Planting LLC, Solinftec Ltd., Proagrica, TeeJet Technologies, Ecorobotix SA, Taranis Visual Ltd., AG Leader Technology, Sentera Inc., DICKEY‑John Corporation, Agribotix LLC, CropMetrics LLC, AgSense LLC, CropX Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Precision Agriculture Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects low technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by evolving agricultural practices, adoption of IoT-enabled crop monitoring, precision machinery requirements, and the need for reliability in agricultural operations environments. Leading players such as Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Corteva Inc., BASF SE, Syngenta AG, AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries Inc., DJI Agriculture, Hexagon AB, Valmont Industries Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, established agricultural partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in precision farming technologies. As demand for smart irrigation systems, IoT-enabled crop monitoring solutions, and data-driven farm management tools grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Deere & Company (1%)

o Trimble Inc. (1%)

o Corteva Inc. (1%)

o BASF SE (1%)

o Syngenta AG (0.5%)

o AGCO Corporation (0.5%)

o Raven Industries Inc. (0.4%)

o DJI Agriculture (0.4%)

o Hexagon AB (0.4%)

o Valmont Industries Inc. (0.4%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Precision Agriculture Market Report

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Precision Agriculture Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the precision agriculture market include John Deere, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Raven Industries, Inc., Trimble Inc., Lindsay Corporation, TeeJet Technologies, Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Hexagon AB, PrecisionHawk Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Yara International ASA, BASF SE, Bayer Crop Science AG, Corteva Agriscience, FMC Corporation, Nutrien Ltd., Syngenta AG, Monsanto Company, Valmont Industries, Inc., AGJunction, Inc., Ag Leader Technology.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Precision Agriculture Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the precision agriculture market include Brenntag AG, Univar Solutions Inc., Helm AG, Nexeo Solutions, Inc., IMCD N.V., Barentz International B.V., Azelis Group N.V., Caldic B.V., Biesterfeld AG, Redox Ltd., Morrisroe Group, JF Lehman & Company, Harrell’s LLC, Growmark, Inc., Wilbur-Ellis Company, CHS Inc., Nutrien Ag Solutions, EFC Systems Ltd., AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Loveland Products, Inc., Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, Simplot Grower Solutions, Compass Minerals International, Inc., Agrium Distribution Division.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Precision Agriculture Market?

• Major end users in the precision agriculture market include Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Limited, The Andersons, Inc., Land O’Lakes, Inc., Agrium Retail, Inc., Case IH Dealers Networ

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Autonomous farming solutions are transforming precision agriculture by enhancing operational efficiency, reducing labor dependence, and ensuring consistent field performance.

• Example: In May 2025, John Deere launched advanced autonomous tractors and harvesting platforms featuring GPS guidance, computer vision, and automated control systems.

• Its integrated perception systems, optimized path planning, and remote supervisory tools improve precision, maximize machine uptime, reduce labor requirements, and support reliable, high-quality crop management.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing AI-Driven Analytics Platforms To Optimize Farm Management, Improve Decision-Making, And Boost Crop Yields

• Leveraging Autonomous Crop-Scouting Robots To Improve Farm Efficiency, Reduce Labor Dependence, And Support Sustainability

• Expanding Satellite Intelligence Solutions To Enhance Crop Forecasting, Monitor Climate Risks, And Strengthen Resilience

• Integrating Multispectral Agricultural Drones To Enable In-Season Crop Monitoring, Field Diagnostics, And Precision Farming

Access The Detailed Precision Agriculturereport here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-agriculture-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

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