Functional Foods Market 2026 driven by increasing health-conscious consumption

The Business Research Company’s Functional Foods Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Functional Foods Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The functional foods market is dominated by a mix of global food and beverage manufacturers and specialized nutraceutical firms. Companies are focusing on fortified ingredients, bioactive compounds, probiotics and prebiotics, and enhanced product formulations to strengthen market presence and meet consumer demand for health-promoting dietary options. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, scientific validation of health benefits, nutritional labeling standards, and product safety remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving health and wellness and functional nutrition sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Functional Foods Market?

• According to our research, Nestlé S.A. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The nutrition and health science division of the company, which is directly involved in the functional foods market, provides a wide range of fortified foods, dietary supplements, probiotics, protein-enriched products, and health-focused beverages that support digestive health, immune function, cardiovascular wellness, and overall nutritional well-being in the consumer health environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Functional Foods Market?

Major companies operating in the functional foods market are Nestlé S.A., Danone SA, Abbott Laboratories, General Mills Inc., Kellanova (Kellogg Company), PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Glanbia Plc., Arla Foods amba, Mondelez International Inc., Unilever Plc., Kraft Heinz Company, GlaxoSmithKline Company, Red Bull GmbH, Givaudan S.A., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, BASF SE, Kirin Holdings Company Ltd., Barilla Group, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Raisio Oyj, Lifeway Foods Inc., BNL Food Group Inc., Suiza Foods Corporation, GFR Pharma Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Functional Foods Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 12% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent food safety standards, compliance with nutritional labeling and health claim regulations, precision in ingredient formulation, and the need for product efficacy and consumer trust in the functional foods market. Leading players such as Nestlé S.A., Danone SA, Abbott Laboratories, General Mills Inc., Kellanova (Kellogg Company), PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Glanbia Plc., Arla Foods amba, and Mondelez International Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, strong R&D capabilities, established global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in fortified foods, probiotics, and health-focused nutritional products. As demand for functional beverages, fortified snacks, and dietary supplements grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the functional foods market.

• Leading companies include:

o Nestlé S.A. (3%)

o Danone SA (3%)

o Abbott Laboratories (2%)

o General Mills Inc. (1%)

o Kellanova (Kellogg Company) (1%)

o PepsiCo Inc. (0.5%)

o The Coca-Cola Company (0.4%)

o Glanbia Plc. (0.3%)

o Arla Foods amba (0.3%)

o Mondelez International Inc. (0.3%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Functional Foods Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3118&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Functional Foods Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the functional foods market include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Tate & Lyle PLC, BASF SE Nutrition & Health, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Royal DSM N.V., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Corbion N.V., Glanbia Nutritionals, Givaudan Active Beauty, Kemin Industries, Prinova Group LLC, Nippi Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Solvay SA Specialty Polymers, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Symrise AG, Roquette Frères, Biosearch Life.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Functional Foods Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the functional foods market include United Natural Foods Inc., KeHE Distributors, Sysco Corporation, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Tree of Life, Gourmet Food Distributors Inc., Nature’s Best, H.T. Hackney Co., PFG Customized Distribution, Maines Paper & Food Service, Dot Foods, Specialty Foods Group, Foodlink Inc., Ginsberg’s Foods, The Chef’s Warehouse, Martin-Brower Company, Jetro Cash & Carry, SpartanNash, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Pro*Act LLC, Merchants Foodservice, Village Farms Distribution, Golden State Foods.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Functional Foods Market?

• Major end users in the functional foods market include Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies, Walmart Inc., Target Corporation, Safeway Inc., Wegmans Food Markets, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Sam’s Club, Publix Super Markets, H-E-B, Tesco PLC, Carrefour Group, Aldi Group, Sainsbury’s, Migros, E.Leclerc, Woolworths Group (Australia), IGA Australia, Metro AG, Casino Group, Coop Group, REWE Group.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Whole-grain barley flour enriched with beta-glucans is transforming the functional foods market by supporting heart health, blood-sugar management, and metabolic function through soluble dietary fiber.

• Example: In July 2023 BENEO GmbH launched Orafti β-Fit, a clean-label whole-grain barley flour containing 20% beta-glucans.

• Its high soluble fiber content, FDA- and EFSA-backed health claims, and versatility for applications such as baked goods, pasta, cereals, and dairy alternatives enhance nutritional value, improve product texture.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing Millets And Ancient Grains Into Mainstream Formats To Enhance Nutrition And Sustainability

• Launching High-Protein Convenience Meals To Support Weight Management And Nutrition

• Expanding GMO-Free Superfood Powders And Seeds To Strengthen Health Benefits

• Expanding Superfood Ingredients To Drive Consumer Engagement And Product Innovation

Access The Detailed Functional Foods Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-foods-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.